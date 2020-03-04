Repairs to start on Bloomington's Creativity Center; $5 million fund drive goes on

BLOOMINGTON — Long-awaited repairs at the city-owned Creativity Center are expected to begin at the end of this month.
The building's roof will be replaced and a new heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system installed, and work is scheduled for completion by October, said Jay Tetzloff, whose Bloomington Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department oversees both the center and the nearby Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts.
"I am ecstatic to be where we are at with this project," said Vicki Tilton, president of the Friends of the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, a nonprofit that raises money for renovations and an endowment fund to provide continuing revenue for the center and BCPA. "There are people with the Friends who have been working on this for around 15 years, so this moving ahead is a really a big deal. We are very excited."
When completed, the Creativity Center will showcase a black box theater, multi-use classrooms, a dance studio, music studios, a recording studio, office space for BCPA staff and local arts organizations, and gallery space for local artists.
In December, the City Council awarded a contract to Henson Robinson Company of Springfield to repair the 32,000-square-foot former medical office building, located across Locust Street from the BCPA, just north of downtown Bloomington.
"It's $506,000, which is considerably less than what we had projected initially," said Tetzloff. "So we were thrilled when we opened that bid.
"The project is being paid for with funds that were privately raised and is really the first step of us working inside," he added. "There won't be city dollars going into the Creativity Center from a construction perspective. It will be purely private dollars."
You have free articles remaining.
The city purchased the BCPA and Creativity Center buildings in 2003. The city allocated about $1.7 million annually from sales tax receipts to pay for bonds that allowed for the 2006 renovation of the BCPA, formerly the Scottish Rite Temple.
The Creativity Center, 107 E. Chestnut St., was slated at the time for $5.2 million in renovations. The work was to be paid with donations and grants, but fundraising efforts languished.
In April 2019, the Friends group launched a $5 million capital campaign to jump-start renovation of the Creativity Center.
About $1 million raised during the BCPA capital campaign in 2005 will be used for the roof and HVAC systems. About $3 million from the current capital campaign is earmarked for the interior renovations, with the campaign expected to be fully funded by 2024.
Another $1 million will be used to purchase equipment and furnishings, said Tilton.
The timing for the completion of those renovations "all comes down to funding," said Tetzloff.
In October 2016, the City Council determined the Creativity Center should move forward, with private money paying for building renovations and repairs with the city paying operational costs, including janitorial services and building maintenance.
"I think it's so invigorating and inspiring to work with those people (like the Friends group) who want to see these projects get done, who help shape the direction and provide community input," said city Communications Manager Nora Dukowitz. "I think that's invaluable."
Contact Maria Nagle at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Nagle