Repairs to start on Bloomington's Creativity Center; $5 million fund drive goes on

"It's $506,000, which is considerably less than what we had projected initially," said Tetzloff. "So we were thrilled when we opened that bid.

"The project is being paid for with funds that were privately raised and is really the first step of us working inside," he added. "There won't be city dollars going into the Creativity Center from a construction perspective. It will be purely private dollars."

The city purchased the BCPA and Creativity Center buildings in 2003. The city allocated about $1.7 million annually from sales tax receipts to pay for bonds that allowed for the 2006 renovation of the BCPA, formerly the Scottish Rite Temple.

In April 2019, the Friends group launched a $5 million capital campaign to jump-start renovation of the Creativity Center.