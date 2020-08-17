Replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day? Bloomington council to consider it

BLOOMINGTON — Council members in the coming weeks will review proposals for replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day.
The Bloomington City Council on Monday discussed moving forward with declaring Indigenous Peoples Day a city holiday. The holiday could replace local celebration of Columbus Day, which is recognized on the second Monday in October in honor of Christopher Columbus' arrival to the United States. The federal holiday would remain in place.
Ward 6 Alderwoman Jenn Carrillo presented an initiative to the council during a virtual committee of the whole meeting on Monday that she would like to see a change.
"Over the last four years especially we've seen a significant increase in explicitly white supremacist organizing activities both in our community and in the country," Carrillo said. "But also as a society, I think we have started to connect the dots about the ways that white supremacy shows up the most explicit ways and also in covert ways, like in the monuments and statues that we erect and the people that we name our landmarks after and the holidays that we celebrate."
Recent years have seen a number of states and cities move toward observing some form of Indigenous Peoples Day and away from honoring Columbus. Native American advocates for years have pressed states for changes, citing concerns that Columbus helped launch centuries of genocide against indigenous populations in the Americas.
Carrillo noted that the Bloomington council last fall adopted a proclamation that would recognize the Indigenous Peoples Day.
"This was a step in the right direction and I think my hope this year is that the city of Bloomington can move toward a more permanent and more institutionalized recognition of the history and contributions of Native, Indigenous and First Nations people," she said.
School districts and municipalities in the last few years have made similar changes. The McLean County Unit 5 school board in 2018 approved marking the last Monday in September as Indigenous Peoples Day in the district.
The Chicago Board of Education voted in February to drop Columbus’ name from the October school holiday in favor of an observance of Indigenous Peoples Day.
Members of the Italian-American community have been among the most critical of the movement to stop celebrating Christopher Columbus.
Bloomington Ward 2 Alderwoman Donna Boelen said this would promote cancel culture.
"Columbus Day is a Italian-American holiday, and so what I see being suggested is a substitution of one culture for another, so I say no," Boelen said.
Ward 4 Alderwoman Julie Emig said she agreed with the proposal to replace the holiday with Indigenous Peoples Day and said this would in no way diminish the value of the Italian-American community.
The majority of the council members agreed to move forward and consider proposals in the coming weeks.
