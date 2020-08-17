Replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day? Bloomington council to consider it

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Council members in the coming weeks will review proposals for replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day.

The Bloomington City Council on Monday discussed moving forward with declaring Indigenous Peoples Day a city holiday. The holiday could replace local celebration of Columbus Day, which is recognized on the second Monday in October in honor of Christopher Columbus' arrival to the United States. The federal holiday would remain in place.

Ward 6 Alderwoman Jenn Carrillo presented an initiative to the council during a virtual committee of the whole meeting on Monday that she would like to see a change.

"Over the last four years especially we've seen a significant increase in explicitly white supremacist organizing activities both in our community and in the country," Carrillo said. "But also as a society, I think we have started to connect the dots about the ways that white supremacy shows up the most explicit ways and also in covert ways, like in the monuments and statues that we erect and the people that we name our landmarks after and the holidays that we celebrate."