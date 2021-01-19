Republicans begin to whittle down potential Brady replacements

Sangamon County Administrator Brian McFadden, serving as a de facto chair with current Republican Party chair Rosemarie Long still recovering from COVID-19, said that at this point, there was no standout choice to replace Brady.

"Sometimes, there's an obvious choice," McFadden said. "There's no clear-cut front-runner, per se. When the situation is like that, you end up with a process like this where you cast a net and see what you catch."

McFadden and his other county chairs have ideas about what they want in the new senator. McFadden said his preference was for somebody who could be strong in getting things done — from the votes they cast to constituent services, something he said was important to success in the Illinois Senate.

"The senators that I've seen that have struggled (usually) haven't been able to put together a good district office," McFadden said. "You need...someone who is able to put together a good constituent services operation (and) have a good district office that helps people when they call and need help."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jason Huffman, chair of the Menard County Republicans, wants someone to provide a good message for the people in the district, coupled with the experience needed to fill Brady's shoes.