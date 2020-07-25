Residents, loved ones remember the legacy of David S. Anderson, Normal's first city manager

Anderson also served as Metro Manager, a city manager position held between Bloomington and Normal, for nearly two years.

Former Normal Mayor Paul Harmon, who served the town between 1985 and 1993, worked with Anderson for several years developing a solid economic base for the town. Harmon remembers Anderson for his ability to implement the city council's vision.

"Our economic expansion during that period was really quite phenomenal," said Harmon. "David was what I would say a very excellent fiscal manager. He was just excellent in terms of knowing how to get things done and made a difference to the town."

Though Anderson was known for his shrewd negotiations, he also had a dry sense of humor, said his son, Todd Anderson. He remembers how David Anderson would jokingly give an itemized list of how much every firework cost during the town's Fourth of July show.

"Dad was super dedicated to the town without a doubt," said Anderson.

By the time Anderson retired in 1998 he was highly regarded throughout Illinois for his forward-thinking ideas and professionalism. He mentored countless people within the town's administration and was known for incredible compassion, according to those who knew him.