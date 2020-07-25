Residents, loved ones remember the legacy of David S. Anderson, Normal's first city manager

NORMAL — When driving through Normal, the legacy of the town's first city manager David S. Anderson is not hard to find.
Serving the town and its residents for more than 28 years, Anderson was known as a force for change, bringing in unparalleled economic growth that has shaped Normal for decades.
"During his tenure, there was a period of change in Normal that was unprecedented," said former Normal City Manager Mark Peterson, who worked as an assistant city manager under Anderson for several years.
"Dave was an extraordinarily talented city manager. The community changed more under his tenure as city manager than any other period in its history."
Anderson died March 18 in Jonesboro, Ark., after several months of declining health. A public memorial will be held 1 p.m. Sunday in Anderson Park.
He was born Sept. 26, 1937, in Fertile, Iowa, to the late Stanley and Mildred Tenold Anderson. He graduated from the University of Iowa in 1961 and worked in the Iowa City Parks and Recreation Department before moving to Normal in 1965.
He was preceded in death by his former wives, Sandra J. Anderson and BJ Anderson.
He is survived by his four children, Greg (Glenda) Anderson of Midlothian, Texas; Shari (Steve) Minetus of Chicago; Todd (Tammy) Anderson of Normal; and Joni (Mark) McNabb of Jonesboro; 19 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Known for his fiscally conservative policies and gruff but humorous personality, Anderson played a key role in the town's development, including having a hand in attracting Diamond Star Motors in the late 1980s to what is now known as Rivian Motorway.
Normal expanded rapidly under his leadership, and Anderson was instrumental in developing a number of commercial and recreational areas, including the Constitution Trail, the Ironwood subdivision and golf course, College Hills Mall, the redevelopment of One Normal Plaza and relocating the Amtrak station to Normal.
Anderson also served as Metro Manager, a city manager position held between Bloomington and Normal, for nearly two years.
Former Normal Mayor Paul Harmon, who served the town between 1985 and 1993, worked with Anderson for several years developing a solid economic base for the town. Harmon remembers Anderson for his ability to implement the city council's vision.
"Our economic expansion during that period was really quite phenomenal," said Harmon. "David was what I would say a very excellent fiscal manager. He was just excellent in terms of knowing how to get things done and made a difference to the town."
Though Anderson was known for his shrewd negotiations, he also had a dry sense of humor, said his son, Todd Anderson. He remembers how David Anderson would jokingly give an itemized list of how much every firework cost during the town's Fourth of July show.
"Dad was super dedicated to the town without a doubt," said Anderson.
By the time Anderson retired in 1998 he was highly regarded throughout Illinois for his forward-thinking ideas and professionalism. He mentored countless people within the town's administration and was known for incredible compassion, according to those who knew him.
"He's certainly iconic in terms of our local government profession," said Normal City Manager Pam Reece, who worked under Anderson as an assistant city manager. "I can't imagine being mentored by anyone other than him. Everything he did in terms of local government leadership was doing what was in the best interest of the community and employees."
In his retirement, Anderson enjoyed life on his farm in Bloomington where he raised horses and chickens. He also found fulfillment in volunteering with Mended Hearts, a non-profit organization providing support for cardiac patients.
"Dad had a huge heart," said Greg Anderson. "He loved animals, he loved people, and if you needed something, he would do what he had to to help you out."
During his lifetime, Anderson visited with more than 1,000 patients through the Mended Heart program, something his family said he was very proud of.
"He was a great guy, jovial, funny, loved a good joke, but to spend a lot of time with him was more complicated," said Shari Minetus, Anderson's daughter. “He was an influential force for the town, he did tremendous things for the town. He didn’t start focusing on his personal life until he was much older.”
Anderson later moved to Arkansas, where he lived with his daughter, Joni McNabb, and family, before he passed. There he enjoyed taking care of horses, the family dogs, and watching his grandchildren's athletic events.
"He got to focus on what he was finding joy in," said McNabb.
Remember these? 20 Bloomington-Normal places of the past
20 B–N places of the past
Grand Hotel
The Jefferson Cafeteria
College Hills Mall
University Cinemas
Double Nickel Drive-In
The first Steak ’n Shake
The Eureka Co. (later Electrolux)
Mr. Quick Drive-In
Old Main
Miller's Hardware
Gil's Country Inn
Cotton's Village Inn
The Sinorak
F.W. Woolworth
Biasi's Drug Store
General Electric
Livingston's Department Store
Bombay Bicycle Club
Red Lion Inn
Metropole Pool Hall
You may also like...
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.