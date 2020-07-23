Residents voice concerns about Normal One Plaza zoning amendment

One Normal Plaza's history dates back to the Civil War era when it was the The Illinois Soldiers' and Sailors' Children's School in 1865. The site was used to house and care for orphans during and after the war.

Kathy Siracuse, who organized the residents' group meeting, became involved when the town first started the zoning amendment process. She has since organized four meetings to discuss the changes and push back against zoning laws that would allow alcohol in the area.

"We thought this would be our forever home and if there’s a chance that something here would change our assessments or taxes or destroy what this neighborhood is, no, I don’t want that," said Siracuse. "You get involved when you see something that hits a nerve and you don’t want it.”

Normal Mayor Chris Koos and Councilman Stan Nord attended and spoke during the meeting. During the meeting, Koos said the amendment was put forth to open the public process and have a discussion on what town staff recommended.

"I will say my fellow council members are very aware of the concerns being expressed," he said.