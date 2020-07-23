Residents voice concerns about Normal One Plaza zoning amendment

NORMAL — A group of Normal residents are pushing back against a potential zoning text amendment to One Normal Plaza that they say could attract unwanted businesses.
"The area is a nice quiet area," said Mary Boline, who spoke during a citizens group meeting at the One Normal Plaza Community Activity Center. "We don’t have to worry about the kids running in the street and getting hit by cars.
"The town of Normal does what they want with our taxpayer money, and this is something they should not revamp the way they want to revamp it.”
More than 20 people attended the citizens meeting and spoke about the potential zoning amendment, which the Normal City Council initiated May 4.
Town staff are developing the zoning amendment, which would split the planned unit development into four different sub areas with different zoning restrictions.
The conversation was spurred by a resident proposing a potential craft brewery operation next to Anderson Aquatic Center. Current zoning restrictions do not allow such businesses.
One Normal Plaza's history dates back to the Civil War era when it was the The Illinois Soldiers' and Sailors' Children's School in 1865. The site was used to house and care for orphans during and after the war.
Kathy Siracuse, who organized the residents' group meeting, became involved when the town first started the zoning amendment process. She has since organized four meetings to discuss the changes and push back against zoning laws that would allow alcohol in the area.
"We thought this would be our forever home and if there’s a chance that something here would change our assessments or taxes or destroy what this neighborhood is, no, I don’t want that," said Siracuse. "You get involved when you see something that hits a nerve and you don’t want it.”
Normal Mayor Chris Koos and Councilman Stan Nord attended and spoke during the meeting. During the meeting, Koos said the amendment was put forth to open the public process and have a discussion on what town staff recommended.
"I will say my fellow council members are very aware of the concerns being expressed," he said.
Nord, who voted against opening the initial zoning text amendment discussion, said he did not agree with parts of the amendment that would allow the presence of alcohol in the area.
“Anyone else in the community who does not think this is the right fit for this area, they absolutely need to email the town council and let them know if they think allowing a bar out here is the right fit or not,” he said.
A number of residents spoke against the potential amendment, many citing alcohol sales as a main concern. Siracuse said the next step is for the group to speak during a public hearing with the town's planning commission, but said she did not know when the hearing will be scheduled.
“On Walnut Street we found a quiet, home country atmosphere," said Jill Wagner. "We feel that if they allow alcohol in the park it’s going to draw the university crowd."
Wagner added that she is not opposed to developing One Normal Plaza, but that residents "want activities that fit with the community."
"We don’t want to destroy what we have,” she said.
