Residents voice concerns about One Normal Plaza zoning amendment

The Baby Fold and Y Dorms area would seek to keep the institutional nature of the space while allowing some personal and professional services inside the Y Dorms. Restaurants and non-institutional residential uses would not be permitted in this area.

The fourth zone in Normandy Village and Park would keep the residential and small-business nature while allowing "a small amount" of restaurant use. The primary uses would be office and personal services and retail would not be permitted.

Kathy Siracuse, who organized the residents' group meeting, became involved when the town first started the zoning amendment process. She has since organized four meetings to discuss the changes and push back against any that would allow alcohol in the area.

"We thought this would be our forever home and if there’s a chance that something here would change our assessments or taxes or destroy what this neighborhood is, no, I don’t want that," said Siracuse. "You get involved when you see something that hits a nerve and you don’t want it.”

Normal Mayor Chris Koos and Councilman Stan Nord both spoke with the residents on Thursday. Councilwoman Chemberly Cummings also attended, but left early as to not violate the Open Meetings Act by having three elected officials together.