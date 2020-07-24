Residents voice concerns about One Normal Plaza zoning amendment

NORMAL — Zoning changes for One Normal Plaza could be considered by the Normal Planning Commission next month, but will likely face pushback from residents opposed to aspects of the proposal.
Town staff are developing a zoning amendment that will divide the plaza into four sub areas with corresponding restrictions to attract different businesses. The planning commission could hear the amendment during its Aug. 6 meeting if the commission resumes in-person meetings, said Normal City Manager Pam Reece.
But a group of area residents are speaking out against the changes, which they say could attract unwanted businesses. Specifically, several residents said they are opposed to measures that would allow alcohol-related businesses.
"The area is a nice quiet area," said Mary Boline, who lives in the area. "We don’t have to worry about the kids running in the street and getting hit by cars.
"The town of Normal does what they want with our taxpayer money, and this is something they should not revamp the way they want to revamp it.”
More than 20 people attended a citizens' meeting Thursday at the One Normal Plaza Community Activity Center. Several attendees spoke out about the potential zoning amendment, which the Normal City Council initiated May 4.
The conversation was spurred by a resident interested in opening a craft brewery operation next to Happy Splashes Swim School. Current zoning restrictions do not allow such businesses, and the resident is no longer considering the area.
But the initial conversation led the town to consider updating the current zoning code.
One Normal Plaza's history dates back to the Civil War era when it was the The Illinois Soldiers' and Sailors' Children's School in 1865. The site was used to house and care for orphans during and after the war.
The proposed amendment divides the plaza into four sub areas: the Boys' Dorms; Inside the Loop; the Baby Fold and Y Dorms; and Normandy Village and Park. Each zone would be tailored based on the preexisting areas to attract certain businesses.
In the Boys' Dorms area, which consists of primarily single-family homes, the town hopes to retain the residential area while allowing home-based businesses.
For the second sub area, Inside the Loop, the town hopes to expand the current list of offices to include some restaurant and bar establishments, retail and personal services.
The Baby Fold and Y Dorms area would seek to keep the institutional nature of the space while allowing some personal and professional services inside the Y Dorms. Restaurants and non-institutional residential uses would not be permitted in this area.
The fourth zone in Normandy Village and Park would keep the residential and small-business nature while allowing "a small amount" of restaurant use. The primary uses would be office and personal services and retail would not be permitted.
Kathy Siracuse, who organized the residents' group meeting, became involved when the town first started the zoning amendment process. She has since organized four meetings to discuss the changes and push back against any that would allow alcohol in the area.
"We thought this would be our forever home and if there’s a chance that something here would change our assessments or taxes or destroy what this neighborhood is, no, I don’t want that," said Siracuse. "You get involved when you see something that hits a nerve and you don’t want it.”
Normal Mayor Chris Koos and Councilman Stan Nord both spoke with the residents on Thursday. Councilwoman Chemberly Cummings also attended, but left early as to not violate the Open Meetings Act by having three elected officials together.
Koos said the amendment was put forth to open the public process and have a discussion on what town staff recommended. "I will say my fellow council members are very aware of the concerns being expressed," he said.
Nord, who voted against opening the initial zoning text amendment discussion, said he did not agree with parts of the amendment that would allow the presence of alcohol in the area.
“Anyone else in the community who does not think this is the right fit for this area, they absolutely need to email the town council and let them know if they think allowing a bar out here is the right fit or not,” he said.
A number of residents spoke against the potential amendment, many citing alcohol sales as a main concern. Siracuse said the next step is for the group to speak during a public hearing with the town's planning commission.
“On Walnut Street we found a quiet, home country atmosphere," said Jill Wagner. "We feel that if they allow alcohol in the park it’s going to draw the university crowd."
Wagner added that she is not opposed to developing One Normal Plaza, but that residents "want activities that fit with the community."
"We don’t want to destroy what we have,” she said.
The next planning commission meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Aug. 6. Recent meetings have been virtual, but in-person meetings typically would be held in the council chambers on the fourth floor of Uptown Station, 11 Uptown Circle.
Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify that the resident proposed a potential brewery next to Happy Splashes Swim School.
