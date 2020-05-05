'Restore Illinois' gets cautious thumbs-up from Bloomington-Normal leaders

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — Local leaders expressed cautious optimism Tuesday with a new state plan designed to slowly open regions of the state based on COVID-19 infection rates and available hospital beds.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker explained the evolving plan during his daily news conference in Chicago. Restore Illinois was unveiled after days of complaints from some members of the public who say counties with lower infection rates should have a chance to reopen businesses and inch toward a return to normalcy.

"I think it's a very wise approach because there's not a one-size-fits-all for a state that's as large and as diverse as Illinois," said Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner. "We need to restart our economy and get back to normal as soon as we can."

Patrick Hoban, CEO of the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council, is glad the governor’s plan is regional and thinks Central Illinois could move forward more quickly than other areas.