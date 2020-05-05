'Restore Illinois' gets cautious thumbs-up from Bloomington-Normal leaders

BLOOMINGTON — Local leaders expressed cautious optimism Tuesday with a new state plan designed to slowly open regions of the state based on COVID-19 infection rates and available hospital beds.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker explained the evolving plan during his daily news conference in Chicago. Restore Illinois was unveiled after days of complaints from some members of the public who say counties with lower infection rates should have a chance to reopen businesses and inch toward a return to normalcy.
"I think it's a very wise approach because there's not a one-size-fits-all for a state that's as large and as diverse as Illinois," said Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner. "We need to restart our economy and get back to normal as soon as we can."
Patrick Hoban, CEO of the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council, is glad the governor’s plan is regional and thinks Central Illinois could move forward more quickly than other areas.
“This approach, the data-driven approach, is a great strategy and good news for Central Illinois,” Hoban said. “Just the fact that it’s broken down by region, it’s not going to be a one-size-fits-all for the state of Illinois. That’s why it’s good news for us because our population density is so much less than, say, Chicago so the same rules should not apply. So, really, the better that we do and the sooner our rates (of infection) start to decline, we can, in theory, open up quicker than other areas of the state.”
The only worry Renner has is making sure the phased approach isn't a detriment to public health and that local hospitals have the appropriate number of beds available.
"There's always a balance between protecting public safety and issuing regulations that you really would not normally issue unless there was a crisis," he said.
Chris Manson, vice president of government relations with OSF HealthCare, was reassured by the governor's plan.
"OSF HealthCare is happy to see the governor identify a path forward for Illinois residents as we continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic," Manson said.
"As a provider of health care in communities throughout Illinois, we understand the complexity and challenges faced," Manson said. "A phased approach to restoring normalcy makes sense and provides the flexibility we need to deal with this challenge."
Jessica McKnight, administrator of the McLean County Health Department, said "The McLean County Health Department is still learning about the governor's Restore Illinois plan and we are looking to IDPH (Illinois Department of Public Health) for guidance on what our role as local public health will be in the implementation."
Renner acknowledged concern with people traveling between regions that may open sooner, but said aggressive enforcement is not on Bloomington's radar.
"Our goal is not to be heavy-handed about enforcement," said Renner. "It's just to remind people of the dangers, the situation, the ordinance and ask them for voluntary compliance, and that almost always works."
Normal Mayor Chris Koos declined to comment on the phased plan.
"This should be well received," said Paul Skowron, CEO of Warner Hospital & Health Services in Clinton. "There is a structure with dates between phases that can be estimated. The plan includes incentives that can be achieved by demonstrating continual improvements in statistics.
"And it is a regional approach, so that all of Illinois no longer feels tethered to the Chicago region," Skowron said.
Consumer confidence will determine how quickly businesses in the Bloomington-Normal area bounce back from the hit they took from the statewide efforts to flatten the curve, Hoban said.
“If we, our community, feel comfortable going out and getting back to normal and knowing that we’re all abiding by best practices, I think that’s what’s going to boost that confidence and get things back to normal sooner,” he said, adding the goal is still to maintain social distance guidelines through the next phases of Restore Illinois.
Manson said OSF's Pandemic Health Worker program, which can be accessed by calling 833-OSF-KNOW, is available without charge for anyone showing COVID-19 symptoms and is "a great way to access COVID-related services as we work toward restoring Illinois."
Photos: Thanks to all the essential workers who are fighting the coronavirus
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.