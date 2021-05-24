Retired judges will lead new McLean County Board maps process

BLOOMINGTON – Three retired chief judges of the 11th judicial circuit will head bipartisan panels that will each draw a redistricted map for the McLean County Board to adopt.

Former Chief Judges Beth Robb, Kevin Fitzgerald and John Freese will each lead a panel of eight members to propose new district maps, as the county board must draw new maps every 10 years based on census numbers.

The 24 panel members will be announced later Monday.

The appointments by McLean County Board Chairman John McIntyre came with input from Board Vice Chairman Jim Soeldner, R-District 2, and county board member Elizabeth Johnston, D-District 5.

McIntyre said it will be the first time McLean County draws new district maps from a bipartisan panel that is “completely void of any member of the county board."

McIntyre announced the creation of the so-called “Red, White and Blue Ribbon” committee at the board’s May 13 meeting, two days after the board agreed to keep its current format of 10 districts with two members representing each.