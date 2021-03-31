Richard Buchanan, former Bloomington mayor, McLean County Board member, dies at 81

"I had fun," Buchanan in 2018 said of his years in public service. "I was proudest that I did a good job."

A Clinton native, Buchanan met Judy as they were students at Northern Illinois University. Following graduation, he spent six years in the U.S. Army Reserves, including seven months of active duty.

"We were in the service together and shared memories all the time," McIntyre said. "We're all going to miss him."

Buchanan worked for GTE in Kewanee and Chillicothe before he was transferred to Bloomington in 1966. Judy was a teacher. Together they raised three children.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In 1971, he was hired at State Farm and spent the next 30 years working as a human resources professional in the growing systems department.

That same year he joined the Bloomington City Council, where he met Steve Stockton, whom Buchanan later appointed to the liquor commission. Stockton served as Bloomington mayor from 2005 to 2013.

"Rich was pragmatic and he listened," Stockton told The Pantagraph in 2018. "I felt he was a good mayor because he had the best interest of the city at heart."