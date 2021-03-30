Rising COVID-19 numbers bring more warnings from Illinois officials

As of Monday night, 1,352 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 308 patients in intensive care units and 121 patients on ventilators. The seven-day average of total hospitalizations is 1,319, the highest since an average of 1,322 was recorded March 2.

An additional 86,812 coronavirus vaccine doses were administered in Illinois on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 5,664,426. The state averaged a record 105,040 vaccines administered daily over the last seven days.

The number of residents who have been fully vaccinated — receiving both of the required shots, or Johnson & Johnson’s single shot — reached 2,110,089, or 16.56% of the total population.

The state last Friday told local health departments in areas where demand for COVID-19 vaccinations has waned that they can offer shots to anyone 16 or older.

Since then, state-supported mass vaccinations sites in Springfield, Quincy and Carbondale have opened to any Illinois resident old enough to be vaccinated.

The state has not responded to requests for comment on how many local health departments have expanded eligibility following Friday’s announcement.

Outside Chicago, eligibility will expand statewide on April 12 to include anyone 16 or older.