Rivian declines $1 million grant from town of Normal, wants to 'alleviate pressure on our home' during pandemic

NORMAL — Rivian Automotive is declining a $1 million grant offered as part of its original agreement with the Town of Normal, citing the importance of community during a time of uncertainty.
"The main asset of any community is its people, and as resources stretch thinner for every community across the world, we want to do whatever is possible for a pre-production company in our position to help alleviate pressure on our home," R.J. Scaringe, CEO of Rivian, said in a letter addressed to the town.
The town agreed in December 2016 to a $1 million grant and an additional property tax abatement program granted that the electric vehicle company met certain investment and employee benchmarks.
Normal City Council will vote on abating property taxes for Rivian Monday night in accordance with the 2016 economic incentive agreement with the company.
The abatement affects an estimated $106,074 in property tax revenue for fiscal year 2020-21. The revenue represents $74,559 from the general fund and $31,515 from the library.
Rivian currently employs 325 people and Scaringe said the plant's capital expenditures will exceed $750 million over the next 18 months.
Scaringe said the company could not have grown to where it is today, receiving billions in investments from Amazon, Ford, Cox Automotive Black Rock and T Rowe Price, without the support of Normal's community.
"We are grateful to be on this adventure together with you and proud to call this amazing community our home," said Scaringe.
