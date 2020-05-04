Rivian declines $1 million grant from town of Normal, wants to 'alleviate pressure on our home' during pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

NORMAL — Rivian Automotive is declining a $1 million grant offered as part of its original agreement with the Town of Normal, citing the importance of community during a time of uncertainty.

"The main asset of any community is its people, and as resources stretch thinner for every community across the world, we want to do whatever is possible for a pre-production company in our position to help alleviate pressure on our home," R.J. Scaringe, CEO of Rivian, said in a letter addressed to the town.

The town agreed in December 2016 to a $1 million grant and an additional property tax abatement program granted that the electric vehicle company met certain investment and employee benchmarks.