Rivian heading for expansion at Normal facility

NORMAL — Rivian is expanding its reach in Normal with the approval of a few key proposals.
The Normal Town Council on Monday unanimously approved three proposals that would allow the Irvine, California-based electric vehicle company to expand its west Normal production facility.
The proposals included a new site plan at its current facility, and the annexation and rezoning of 380 acres of farmland west of the plant, where the company plans to develop for future expansion and logistics building.
With the amended site plan, Rivian can now construct two new buildings that would bring the facility to a approximately 2,175,115 square feet in total. One 45,000-square-foot building would be built to the northeast, and one 51,000-square-foot building would be added to the east.
The site plan also allows Rivian to construct an outbound vehicle charging canopy north of the facility, as well as a new entrance on College Avenue for its current its driveway at 2601 W. College Ave.
In addition to approving the site plans, the Town Council abated Rivian's 2020 property taxes in accordance with its 2016 economic incentive agreement with the town.
Normal estimates the abated property tax will account for $103,150 in property tax revenue, or $72,500 in the Town's General Fund and $30,650 in the Library Fund.
69 photos of Bloomington-Normal landmarks under construction
NORMAL CONSTRUCTION
NORMAL STREET 3
012004 Downtown Normal lac
DRAG ON UPTOWN BIZ 3 SAS
UPTOWN NORMAL 3 SAS
UPTOWN ECONOMY SAS
UPTOWN ROUNDABOUT 2 SAS
UPTOWN ROUNDABOUT LEAD SAS
013107 Medici's Restaurant 1 lac
013107 Medici's Restaurant 2 lac
031507 Medici Tree 1 lac
031507 Medici Tree 2 lac
070307 Medici LAC
021408 Medici 3 lac
011008 Medici 4 lac
Medici, Nov. 1, 2007
Cardinal Court
Illinois State University campus
Cardinal Court
Cardinal Court Dedication
DESTIHL
DESTIHL-2
DESTIHL-3
DESTIHL-4
TCS DESTIHL BREW 3 SAS
ISU Student Fitness Center
ISU Student Fitness Center
ISU Student Fitness
EIU Baseball
TERMINAL DELAY 1 SAS.JPG
TERMINAL DELAY 2 SAS.JPG
030707 Beaufort Closed 1 lac
MARRIOTT HOTEL 7 CTM
072808 Uptown Normal 2 lac
OSF CONSTRUCT 3 SAS
OSF CONSTRUCT 2 SAS
OSF CONSTRUCT 1 SAS
OSF CONSTRUCT file 2 SAS
OSF CONSTRUCT file 3 SAS
Hospital projects advance
Advocate Outpatient
Advocate Outpatient
AR Multimodal Transportation Center
TRANS CENTER UPDATE LEAD SAS
MULTIMODAL CENTER GROUND BREAKING
TRANSPORTATION CENTER UPDATE 3 SAS
AR Multimodal Transportation Center
Multimodal Transport
Multimodal Transport
Uptown Station 1
Uptown Station 8
Store closures 1
K's vacancy 2
032614-blm-biz-1hyvee
Real Estate 3
Real Estate 2
BCPA
BCPA
Convergence
Convergence
Convergence
BCPA KIDS 1 SAS
BCPA
AMES FILE 3 SAS.JPG
IWU buildings to open in January
AMES FILE 3 SAS (1).JPG
PROGRESS COVER DAY TWO 1.JPG
082003 The Ames Library 3 lac
View more galleries and slideshows
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.