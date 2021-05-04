Rivian heading for expansion at Normal facility

NORMAL — Rivian is expanding its reach in Normal with the approval of a few key proposals.

The Normal Town Council on Monday unanimously approved three proposals that would allow the Irvine, California-based electric vehicle company to expand its west Normal production facility.

The proposals included a new site plan at its current facility, and the annexation and rezoning of 380 acres of farmland west of the plant, where the company plans to develop for future expansion and logistics building.

With the amended site plan, Rivian can now construct two new buildings that would bring the facility to a approximately 2,175,115 square feet in total. One 45,000-square-foot building would be built to the northeast, and one 51,000-square-foot building would be added to the east.