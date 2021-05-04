 Skip to main content
Rivian heading for expansion at Normal facility
020721-blm-loc-1rivian

Rivian engineers took a production model of their new SUV on a test drive at Main and Washington streets in downtown Bloomington on Feb. 5. The company nears final modifications of its new cars as it begins assembly on its Normal production line.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

Aerial footage shows 380 acres being purchased by Rivian outside Normal. 

NORMAL — Rivian is expanding its reach in Normal with the approval of a few key proposals.

The Normal Town Council on Monday unanimously approved three proposals that would allow the Irvine, California-based electric vehicle company to expand its west Normal production facility.

The proposals included a new site plan at its current facility, and the annexation and rezoning of 380 acres of farmland west of the plant, where the company plans to develop for future expansion and logistics building.

With the amended site plan, Rivian can now construct two new buildings that would bring the facility to a approximately 2,175,115 square feet in total. One 45,000-square-foot building would be built to the northeast, and one 51,000-square-foot building would be added to the east.

The site plan also allows Rivian to construct an outbound vehicle charging canopy north of the facility, as well as a new entrance on College Avenue for its current its driveway at 2601 W. College Ave.

In addition to approving the site plans, the Town Council abated Rivian's 2020 property taxes in accordance with its 2016 economic incentive agreement with the town.

Normal estimates the abated property tax will account for $103,150 in property tax revenue, or $72,500 in the Town's General Fund and $30,650 in the Library Fund.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

