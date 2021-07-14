Road assessment underway in Normal

“We have always assessed road conditions in Normal,” Town Engineer Ryan Otto said in a statement on Wednesday. “This work takes those assessments a step further and creates standardized ratings that provide objective, scientific reviews of roads in Normal.
The commission and Normal received an $80,000 grant through the Illinois Department of Transportation Research and Planning program for the project, which is expected to cost around $100,000.
Normal will also pay an estimated $20,000 for the road assessment, which will create a Pavement Surface Evaluation and Rating (PASER) data set. The ratings will aid town staff when planning and prioritizing road projects.
Through July 21, ARA will evaluate Normal's roads using a high-tech multi-function vehicle that will capture digital images while traveling at the posted speeds.
The vehicle will also use lasers to measure "the change in road surface within two-thousands of an inch, or roughly 1/2 the thickness of paper," according to the news release. Its lasers are able to identify cracking, rutting, texture, potholes, raveling and roughness.
Photos: 10 most dangerous intersections in Bloomington-Normal
Bloomington: No. 5
Bloomington: No. 4
Bloomington: No. 3
Bloomington: No. 2
Bloomington: No. 1
Normal: No. 5
Normal: No. 4
Normal: No. 3
Normal: No. 2
Normal: No. 1
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.
Local bike retailers say patience and an open mind will take customers far as shop owners do their best to manage a second year of pandemic-related product shortages that none of them could have anticipated.