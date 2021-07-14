Road assessment underway in Normal

NORMAL — Workers with Applied Research Associates, Inc. are conducting an assessment of Normal's roads starting Wednesday.

The town partnered with McLean County Regional Planning Commission to contract the company. Its findings will support future maintenance, repair and preservation of roads.

“We have always assessed road conditions in Normal,” Town Engineer Ryan Otto said in a statement on Wednesday. “This work takes those assessments a step further and creates standardized ratings that provide objective, scientific reviews of roads in Normal.

"We’ll use the information to better understand street conditions and will plan maintenance and repairs accordingly.”

The Town Council in October entered an agreement with the McLean County Regional Planning Commission to conduct the comprehensive assessment of all roads in Normal.

The commission and Normal received an $80,000 grant through the Illinois Department of Transportation Research and Planning program for the project, which is expected to cost around $100,000.

Normal will also pay an estimated $20,000 for the road assessment, which will create a Pavement Surface Evaluation and Rating (PASER) data set. The ratings will aid town staff when planning and prioritizing road projects.

Through July 21, ARA will evaluate Normal's roads using a high-tech multi-function vehicle that will capture digital images while traveling at the posted speeds.

The vehicle will also use lasers to measure "the change in road surface within two-thousands of an inch, or roughly 1/2 the thickness of paper," according to the news release. Its lasers are able to identify cracking, rutting, texture, potholes, raveling and roughness.

