Road closure: Normal, Chenoa streets closed for projects

Adelaide Street, Normal – Beginning May 18, Adelaide Street will be closed to through traffic from College Avenue to Bryan Street for a water main replacement project. This section of Adelaide will remain open to local traffic only.

Motorists should use Grove and Bryan streets to access to Adelaide from the west and Delaine Drive and Hale Street from the east.

Glenn Avenue, Normal – Glenn Avenue, between Franklin and South Fell avenues, will be closed to through traffic beginning May 18. Local access will be maintained. Access to Glenn Elementary School will be from South Fell Avenue. The closure is required for the replacement of the Glenn Avenue bridge and is expected to last about three months.

Chenoa Road, Chenoa — Chenoa Road, between 3000 North Road and Boles Avenue in Chenoa, will be closed to through traffic 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. May 18-22 for culvert replacement.

Division Street, Chenoa — Division Street, between Fuller Street and Route 24 to Lincoln Street, will be closed to through traffic May 18-29 for water main replacement. Route 24 will remain open.

