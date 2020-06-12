Road closures: Jersey, Belt avenues closed for projects
Road closures: Jersey, Belt avenues closed for projects

Road work
PANTAGRAPH FILE

Jersey Avenue, Normal – Jersey Avenue, adjacent to Eisenhower Drive, will be closed for water main replacement work starting Monday. Work should be completed by Wednesday. Lanes will be restricted from Robinwood Drive to Ethell Lane. Access from Jersey to Robinwood, Kingswood, and Brookwood drives may be limited during work hours.

Belt Avenue, Normal – Belt Avenue, between Maplewood Drive and Ethel Parkway, will be closed beginning 7 a.m. Monday for resurfacing on the Belt Avenue bridge. The closure may last three weeks.

