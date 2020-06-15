Road closures: Normal plans street work

Susan Drive, Normal – Susan Drive, immediately south of Fort Jesse Road, is closed through Friday for concrete pavement repairs. Access will be maintained to adjacent properties. Recommended detour is via Hershey Road and East College Avenue.
West Raab Road, Normal — Lane reductions are expected on West Raab Road as Freehill Asphalt Inc. begins crack and joint sealing from the Constitution Trail Crossing west to Parkside Road. Access will be maintained to Heartland Community College and the Corn Crib.
South Linden Street, Normal – South Linden Street, at the Union Pacific railroad tracks, will be closed for crossing repairs from 8 p.m. Thursday until 5 p.m. Friday. The closure will includes Constitution Trail. Trail users are advised to take Broadway Street.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.