Road closures: Normal plans street work
0 comments

Road closures: Normal plans street work

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Road work
PANTAGRAPH FILE

Susan Drive, Normal – Susan Drive, immediately south of Fort Jesse Road, is closed through Friday for concrete pavement repairs. Access will be maintained to adjacent properties. Recommended detour is via Hershey Road and East College Avenue.

West Raab Road, Normal — Lane reductions are expected on West Raab Road as Freehill Asphalt Inc. begins crack and joint sealing from the Constitution Trail Crossing west to Parkside Road. Access will be maintained to Heartland Community College and the Corn Crib.

South Linden Street, Normal – South Linden Street, at the Union Pacific railroad tracks, will be closed for crossing repairs from 8 p.m. Thursday until 5 p.m. Friday. The closure will includes Constitution Trail. Trail users are advised to take Broadway Street.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Protesters take their message to affluent Bloomington neighborhoods

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News