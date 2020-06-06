Road closures: Part of Jersey closed for main project
Road work
PANTAGRAPH FILE

Jersey Avenue, Normal – Jersey Avenue, adjacent to Eisenhower Drive, will be closed starting Wednesday for storm sewer work as part of a water main replacement project. Work should be completed by Friday. To avoid the closure, take Towanda Avenue to Vernon Avenue to Grandview Drive.

Uptown cistern, Normal — Rehabilitation efforts start Monday on the uptown cistern, located through Uptown Circle and onto West Beaufort Street. There will be a minor lane reduction on Beaufort. The project is expected to take two weeks.

