Rodney Davis, Betsy Dirksen Londrigan face off in debate
Rodney Davis, Betsy Dirksen Londrigan face off in debate

Candidates for the 13th Congressional District, Republican U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis and Democratic challenger Betsy Dirksen Londrigan, are facing off in a debate Tuesday night. 

The event is hosted by WGLT, with co-hosts Heartland Community College, the Illinois State University American Democracy Project and Center for Community Engagement and Service Learning, Illinois Wesleyan University, McLean County League of Women Voters and WJBC.

Central Illinois Editor Chris Coates is on the panel asking questions. 

The event starts at 7:30 p.m. Watch at pantagraph.com.

Davis, of Taylorville, was elected in 2012 and faced Londrigan, of Springfield, previously in 2018.

The district includes Champaign, Decatur, Bloomington and parts of the Metro East.

