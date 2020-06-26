Scott Black will not seek a third term on Bloomington council

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Alderman Scott Black has announced he is not seeking a third term to represent Ward 7 on the Bloomington City Council.

"I got married very recently and my wife, Hollis, and I have a lot of transformative things on the horizon and I am not able to commit to another four-year term," said Black, 32.

Black in a statement Friday called his time on the council a "life-changing experience."

Black was first elected to the Bloomington City Council in 2013 and reelected in 2017. His seat, which represents the city's northwest side, will be on the ballot in the April 6, 2021, consolidated election.

Black also served on the McLean County Board from 2010 to 2013.