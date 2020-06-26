Scott Black will not seek a third term on Bloomington council

BLOOMINGTON — Alderman Scott Black has announced he is not seeking a third term to represent Ward 7 on the Bloomington City Council.
"I got married very recently and my wife, Hollis, and I have a lot of transformative things on the horizon and I am not able to commit to another four-year term," said Black, 32.
Black in a statement Friday called his time on the council a "life-changing experience."
Black was first elected to the Bloomington City Council in 2013 and reelected in 2017. His seat, which represents the city's northwest side, will be on the ballot in the April 6, 2021, consolidated election.
Black also served on the McLean County Board from 2010 to 2013.
"In reflecting on my time serving on the council, I’m very proud of many accomplishments, including the creation of the Public Safety and Community Relations Board, the West Market Street mural, the myBloomington app, dedicated funding for mental health services, implementation of the Complete Streets and Bike Master plan, and unprecedented investments in our streets, sewers and sidewalks," he said.
By making his election intentions known now, Black said he can focus on the things he wants to see get done before his term expires at the end of April. He said he hopes to see the community emerge from COVID-19 pandemic safely, secure funding to replace the aging O'Neil Pool and modernize the city's agreement with Connect Transit.
He also serves on the Bloomington-Normal Convention and Visitors Bureau and is a board member for the West Bloomington Revitalization Project.
"I plan to continue to volunteer in the community and do all of the things that make our neighborhood great," he said.
No one has announced his or her candidacy for the council seat that covers northwest Bloomington.
Contact Maria Nagle at (309) 820-3244.
