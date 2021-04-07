See the maps: Bloomington mayor-elect Mwilambwe earned most city-wide votes, but Straza carried the wards

Straza, who trailed Mwilambwe by 207 total city-wide votes, was the top vote-getter in Wards 1 (368 total votes), 5 (473 total votes), 8 (728 total votes) and 9 (856 total votes), results show.

Gunderson, who finished behind Straza, was the top vote-getter in Wards 4 (590 total votes), 6 (218 total votes) and 7 (273) results show.

While the votes by ward have no impact on Mwilambwe's status as mayor-elect, they do offer insight into where in the city his 4,455 votes came from.

The figures also tell a story of a tight race that played out in the wards, one that's exemplified by blowouts and close calls.

In Ward 4 — an area that spans north and east of downtown Bloomington — Gunderson beat out Straza by 188 total votes and Mwilambwe by 82 total votes, while in Ward 8, Straza scooped Gunderson by 433 total votes and Mwilambwe by 465 total votes.

The margins between Straza and Mwilambwe were especially tight in two wards that border Mwilambwe's home Ward 3, and that are heavy in subdivisions and retail corridors.

In Ward 5, Straza earned five more total votes than Mwilambwe. In Ward 9, Straza earned six more total votes than Mwilambwe.