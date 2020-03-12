Senior center group meals, activities suspended across Illinois because of virus

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Department of Aging has suspended all gathering activities, including group meals and social activities, effective immediately.
The measure was taken to protect seniors from the spread of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus.
“This is not about being scary, this is about being responsible,” said Peace Meal Senior Nutrition Program Director Barbra Wylie. "We’re always dealing with a highly susceptible population. Influenza is very real and very dangerous for our clients, so we always take those things seriously.”
Peace Meal serves hot meals to seniors across 14 Illinois counties, including McLean, Livingston and DeWitt counties. At IDOA's orders, the program suspended all congregate meals starting Thursday afternoon Wylie.
The group meal programs serve between 550 and 600 meals per day, said Wylie.
Peace Meal is providing carry-out meal services, which people can reserve as they always have when ordering meals at their location.
Home delivery meal programs with Peace Meal will operate as usual.
Congregate Peace Meal locations in McLean County are: Lincoln Towers, Phoenix Towers, Woodhill Towers in Bloomington; the Activity and Recreation Center in Normal; St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Chenoa; Danvers Fire Department Meeting Room in Danvers; First United Methodist Church in LeRoy; Lexington Community Building in Lexington; and the Harvest Table Restaurant in Saybrook.
The Activity and Recreation Center in Normal suspended all congregate meals starting Thursday afternoon, said Normal Township Supervisor Sarah Grammer. Seniors are welcome to pick up reserved meals to take home until further notice.
Normal Township Board of Trustees will have a special meeting Saturday at 9 a.m. at Normal Township Hall, 304 E. Mulberry St., to discuss a policy procedure in response to the coronavirus. The board will discuss potentially suspending the recreation center's hours.
The meeting will open with public comment, said Grammer.
This is a developing story.
