Senior center group meals, activities suspended across Illinois because of virus

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Department of Aging has suspended all gathering activities, including group meals and social activities, effective immediately.

The measure was taken to protect seniors from the spread of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus.

“This is not about being scary, this is about being responsible,” said Peace Meal Senior Nutrition Program Director Barbra Wylie. "We’re always dealing with a highly susceptible population. Influenza is very real and very dangerous for our clients, so we always take those things seriously.”

Peace Meal serves hot meals to seniors across 14 Illinois counties, including McLean, Livingston and DeWitt counties. At IDOA's orders, the program suspended all congregate meals starting Thursday afternoon Wylie.

The group meal programs serve between 550 and 600 meals per day, said Wylie.