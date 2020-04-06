Several loan programs are available for small businesses

NORMAL — For small businesses struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic, there are several options available.
Patrick Hoban, CEO of the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council, gave a quick overview of local, state and federal options available for small business owners in McLean County during the Normal City Council meeting Monday night.
“The shelter in place is definitely taking its toll on the economy, especially in Bloomington-Normal," Hoban said. "I can't stress this enough, with all this business out there, call your banker immediately and find out what you qualify for."
The programs Hoban highlighted during the council's virtual meeting Monday included three loan programs through the Small Business Administration: the Economic Injury Disaster Loan, the Economic Injury Disaster Advance and the Express Bridge Loan.
Hoban presented the Paycheck Protection Program, which businesses must go through a SBA lender for and opened on Friday for businesses. The program is meant to help keep small businesses afloat, and is fully forgiven if up to 75 percent of the loan is used for payroll.
Other programs include the Illinois Small Business Emergency Loan Fund, the Small Business COVID-19 Relief and McLean County's revolving loan fund.
Hoban is speaking with the McLean County Board finance committee on Wednesday to discuss revamping the revolving loan fund, a fund of around $600,000 that is accessible for small businesses.
"Talking to some of financial institutions, they believe that it’s still a good time to hold on that because of the current programs in place, and that is traditional best practice for economic development as well, that you start with the federal, go to the state and then you use the local finances to do the gap financing," Hoban said. "It’s good that we’re meeting and that we’re getting that structured so when the time comes we’re ready.”
Hoban encourages small business owners and employees to visit bnprepared.org for more information on assistance programs available. The EDC is also planning on expanding to do more case management work with small businesses in the coming weeks and are looking for volunteers to help.
In other business, the council approved several resolutions, including:
- A resolution allowing an amendment to a design/build agreement of up to $419,475 with Luci Creative for the new "Healthy Me" exhibit at the Children's Discovery Museum.
- A resolution to award an $872,788.47 contract to Stark Excavating for the Glenn Avenue Bridge Replacement Project.
- Resolution to award a $454,480.90 contract to J.G. Stewart Contractors for the miscellaneous sidewalk improvements project.
- A resolution to award a $942,755.07 contract to Rowe Construction Company for the 2020 general street resurfacing project.
- A resolution to award a $865,400 bid plus up to potential $15,000 bonus for early completion to Stark Excavating Inc. for the Bryan, Adelaide, Wilmette water main replacement project.
