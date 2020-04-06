Several loan programs available for small businesses struggling amid COVID-19

The programs Hoban highlighted during the council's virtual meeting Monday included three loan programs through the Small Business Administration: the Economic Injury Disaster Loan, the Economic Injury Disaster Advance and the Express Bridge Loan.

Hoban presented the Paycheck Protection Program, which businesses must go through a SBA lender for and opened on Friday for businesses. The program is meant to help keep small businesses afloat, and is fully forgiven if up to 75 percent of the loan is used for payroll.

Other programs include the Illinois Small Business Emergency Loan Fund, the Small Business COVID-19 Relief and McLean County's revolving loan fund.

Hoban is speaking with the McLean County Board finance committee on Wednesday to discuss revamping the revolving loan fund, a fund of around $600,000 that is accessible for small businesses.