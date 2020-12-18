She was hired as McLean County's top health official last year. Then came COVID.

BLOOMINGTON — Jessica McKnight had no idea what she was getting herself into when she accepted the position as the administrator of the McLean County Health Department a year ago.
It was mid-December and Central Illinois residents were looking forward to the holidays and a new year with new opportunities. McKnight, then the director of the St. Francois County Health Center in Farmington, Missouri, the county’s health department, was keeping an eye on reports of this new novel virus that was spreading in China. In fact, as the offer with McLean County was being finalized, McKnight was working on a presentation on pandemics.
By the time McKnight arrived at her new job on Jan. 27, the virus was getting closer. Six weeks later, McLean County had its first case and McKnight was already running at full speed.
“I was thrust out into the front, right away, but I got to know members of the community quicker and vice versa,” she said.
Board of Health President Carla Pohl pointed to McKnight's leadership during the crisis.
“She has maintained the rational voice of science and empathy, providing accurate guidance to the citizens of McLean County on how to stay safe. This has been especially difficult given the politicization of this public health emergency and the mixed messages coming from the federal government," she said.
As intense interest has focused on the pandemic, COVID has raised the public profile of health officials around the country. Press conferences and media interviews have made figures like the federal infectious-disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci and Illinois Department of Public Health Dr. Ngozi Ezike recognizable.
McKnight went to Southern Illinois University Carbondale and received a bachelor's degree in public relations, marketing and journalism. After college, she worked for the Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation, the federally qualified health center headquartered in Sauget.
She was responsible for patient registration and billing and became administrative supervisor.
“I wore a lot of hats,” she said. “I worked in hiring, disciplinary, managing schedules, coordinating the staff and customer service and billing issues.”
After five years, she moved to Farmington where she was assistant director for 2 ½ years and then the director for three years, mostly focusing on the opioid crisis.
When the McLean County position opened, McKnight felt she was up to the challenge.
“There isn’t anything else I would rather be doing,” she said. “I do enjoy a challenge and I do enjoy that every day, is something different. Public health is a field where you really get to know your community and make a difference in your community. Going through this has shown me that if I can do this, I can do anything. Public health is really where I want to be.”
When McKnight was hired, the health department had 83 employees and an $8.4 million budget. Since then, the department has hired nearly 50 contract tracers. Financial support came through a number of state and federal grants.
McKnight credits her staff with helping her through the past year.
“Our staff has been very dedicated and they left it all out on the field,” she said.
But there were some tough moments along the way. As of Tuesday, 69 McLean County residents had died and more than 10,000 residents were diagnosed with the novel virus since March 18. One former employee, Dion McNeal, who served as a spokesman for the county, filed a lawsuit, naming the county board, the health department and McKnight, alleging racism. The lawsuit is still pending.
“I feel like I am a pretty easy-going person and public health is always changing and shifting, and it always has, probably not to this extent,” she said. “I won’t lie to you and say it has been easy. There have definitely been some overwhelming moments. There are times when you have to shut the door and have a moment to yourself, have a little bit of a cry, but those pitfalls are what public health is about.”
There is still plenty of work to be done. McKnight says she is encouraged that the vaccine has arrived, but acknowledges that most McLean County residents are still months away from being able to receive it. But there is a light at the end of the tunnel, she says, and she is looking forward to being able to run the health department, without the constant daily updates on caseloads and fatalities.
A day off would be nice, she said.
“I don’t think it has been possible to step away completely,” she said. “I was scheduled off for a day around Thanksgiving and then another one earlier in the fall, and both times, I have gotten away some, but the pandemic doesn’t stop just because you are not in the office. I know it has been like that for many people this year and there is an inability to try and turn it off. I try to give myself a little bit of time on the weekends where I don’t read about COVID or think about COVID, but it’s not very often.”
