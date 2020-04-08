Should protected health information of COVID-19 patients be shared with first responders?

BLOOMINGTON — Releasing the addresses of patients who tested positive for COVID-19 to first responders was debated during the McLean County Board of Health meeting Wednesday night.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight broached the topic during a virtual meeting to weigh the pros and cons of releasing protective health information of COVID-19 patients to the Metro McLean County Centralized Communications Center (Metcom).
“There are risks on both sides," said McKnight. "There are risks to the protection of our first responders, and there is risks to the public if we are losing that trust they have in us.”
First responders are requesting certain protected health information, specifically addresses of known patients, to protect themselves when responding to patients with COVID-19. It was unclear how the agencies would use the information, according to McKnight.
Disclosing protected health information of a person who has COVID-19, or has been exposed to the virus, to law enforcement, paramedics, other first responders and public health authorities without the person's authorization is permitted under the the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA) under certain circumstances, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights.
McKnight brought the topic to the board after hearing law enforcement agencies requested the information. The health department can release protected health information to first responders, but is not required to, she said.
Protected health information includes a person's name or other identifying information.
Circumstances protected health information may be disclosed include:
- When the disclosure is needed to provide treatment.
- When such notification is required by law.
- To notify a public health authority in order to prevent or control spread of disease.
- When first responders may be at risk of infection.
- When the disclosure of public health information to first responders is necessary to prevent or lessen a serious and imminent threat to the health and safety of a person or the public.
Board members varied in whether the health department should release protected health information to first responders or not.
“They don’t necessarily want the names, they just want the address," said board member Susan Schafer. " They want to know if 123 has a case of coronavirus or COVID so they can put on that personal protective equipment.”
Tammy Brooks, Clinical Services Division Director, spoke during the board meeting about concerns she's heard from staff within the communicable disease program. She said that under normal HIPAA circumstances, an address and diagnosis is a breach.
Brooks had questions on how information on patients who recovered from the disease would be kept and how law enforcement would respond to houses where someone had tested positive for the disease on unrelated matters, such as domestic violence.
“If someone is called out to respond to a domestic battery situation, the extra time they take to put on the extra PPE could mean someone’s life," said Brooks. "We don’t know who all is positive, so we certainly don’t want to give any false sense of security to any responder.”
“It’s a really, really hard for the staff in the communicable disease program to be contemplating.”
The board did not take a vote on the discussion, but gave McKnight its full support in whatever decision she comes to. McKnight will speak with McLean County law enforcement agencies and first responders to gain a better understanding on how the protected health information would be used.
In other business, the board unanimously approved both the Board of Health By-laws and Funding Process Document.
