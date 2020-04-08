Should protected health information of COVID-19 patients be shared with first responders?

“They don’t necessarily want the names, they just want the address," said board member Susan Schafer. " They want to know if 123 has a case of coronavirus or COVID so they can put on that personal protective equipment.”

Tammy Brooks, Clinical Services Division Director, spoke during the board meeting about concerns she's heard from staff within the communicable disease program. She said that under normal HIPAA circumstances, an address and diagnosis is a breach.

Brooks had questions on how information on patients who recovered from the disease would be kept and how law enforcement would respond to houses where someone had tested positive for the disease on unrelated matters, such as domestic violence.

“If someone is called out to respond to a domestic battery situation, the extra time they take to put on the extra PPE could mean someone’s life," said Brooks. "We don’t know who all is positive, so we certainly don’t want to give any false sense of security to any responder.”

“It’s a really, really hard for the staff in the communicable disease program to be contemplating.”