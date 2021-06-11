Logan Smith resigns from McLean County Board

BLOOMINGTON – McLean County Board member Logan Smith submitted his resignation to the board on Friday.

Smith, 22, who was elected to the board in 2018, told The Pantagraph that he decided to leave “quite a while back.” He has accepted a job with the City of Mesa, Arizona.

“It just kind of felt right. I’ve got some of my family going out there, so it just felt like a good opportunity to try something new,” Smith said.

Reflecting on his time with the board, he said he learned a lot and that he was proud of what was accomplished.

“I’ve had a really good time getting to know everybody, made some lasting friendships. We’ve done a lot in the last couple years,” Smith said, noting the turnaround at the county administrator position twice in his tenure.

He also highlighted the county’s redistricting process, which has been “very hands-on.”

The redistricting plan, which was initially supposed to be submitted by July 15, has been delayed after the state pushed back deadlines, as well as the primary election to June 2022.

“We’re waiting for census data, so that’s the main reason,” Smith said.

A Democrat representing McLean County's District 4, Smith's replacement must be a Democrat and will be appointed by board Chairman John McIntyre.

