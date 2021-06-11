 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Logan Smith resigns from McLean County Board

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON – McLean County Board member Logan Smith submitted his resignation to the board on Friday.

Smith, 22, who was elected to the board in 2018, told The Pantagraph that he decided to leave “quite a while back.” He has accepted a job with the City of Mesa, Arizona.

122718-blm-loc-3politicalstudents

McLean County Board member Logan Smith has resigned his position and accepted a new job in Arizona.

“It just kind of felt right. I’ve got some of my family going out there, so it just felt like a good opportunity to try something new,” Smith said.

Reflecting on his time with the board, he said he learned a lot and that he was proud of what was accomplished.

Watch now: Cassy Taylor appointed McLean County interim administrator

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“I’ve had a really good time getting to know everybody, made some lasting friendships. We’ve done a lot in the last couple years,” Smith said, noting the turnaround at the county administrator position twice in his tenure.

He also highlighted the county’s redistricting process, which has been “very hands-on.”

The redistricting plan, which was initially supposed to be submitted by July 15, has been delayed after the state pushed back deadlines, as well as the primary election to June 2022.

People are also reading…

“We’re waiting for census data, so that’s the main reason,” Smith said.

A Democrat representing McLean County's District 4, Smith's replacement must be a Democrat and will be appointed by board Chairman John McIntyre.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News