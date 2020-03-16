Some election judges backing off because of COVID-19; expect lines, Central Illinois election officials say

BLOOMINGTON — Be patient and wash your hands.
That's advice for Tuesday's primary from Central Illinois election officials dealing with fewer election judges amid COVID-19 concerns.
The good news is early voting and vote by mail increased in the past several days, reducing the risk of long lines at polling places on Tuesday.
"We're losing judges fast," Bloomington Election Commission Executive Director Paul Shannon said Monday. "We are getting critically short in some polling places."
McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael and Logan County Clerk Theresa Moore said a few election judges had canceled but both had judges in reserve.
In most cases, the judges are older adults whose doctors had recommended that they not work election day this year because of the spread of COVID-19, the new strain of coronavirus, several county clerks said. Older adults are at greater risk of a more severe case of the virus.
"We are trying to pull (replacement) judges from wherever we can," said Woodford County Clerk Dawn Kupfer. "We haven't had to close a polling place."
"We try to get five election judges at each polling place," said Livingston County Clerk Kristy Masching. "At this point, it looks like we'll have at least three."
"Expect some lines," Shannon said. "There's nothing we can do about it."
"Be patient," Kupfer suggested. "We are doing our best to keep the health and safety concerns addressed. We're going to process the voters through as quickly as we can."
But the odds of long lines have been lessened by the increase in early voting and voting by mail.
As of Monday afternoon, about 3,300 people had early voted in McLean County outside Bloomington and 1,411 had voted by mail, Michael said.
"That's a lot more than we've ever had," Michael said.
While Illinois State University had mandated that the county clerk's office reduce its number of judges at ISU in light of coronavirus concerns about large gatherings, Michael said "We think it's going to work fine."
While Michael's office didn't have enough sanitizing wipes to send to each polling place to wipe down equipment, hand sanitizer will be available and each polling place is near a restroom.
"Use common sense," Michael said. "If you're not feeling well, stay home."
In Bloomington as of Monday afternoon, 1,060 people had voted by mail and 2,959 had early voted, Shannon said. Early voting increased in the past three days and numbers will exceed 2016 primary early voting totals, he said.
"Today, we've been extremely busy," Shannon said.
"We're sending Clorox wipes to wipe down equipment but I strongly encourage voters to bring their own hand sanitizer, he said.
Moore and Kupfer also said early voting has been heavy and encouraged Tuesday voters to wash their hands before and after they vote.
Polls are open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.