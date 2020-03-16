Some election judges backing off because of COVID-19; expect lines, Central Illinois election officials say

"We are trying to pull (replacement) judges from wherever we can," said Woodford County Clerk Dawn Kupfer. "We haven't had to close a polling place."

"We try to get five election judges at each polling place," said Livingston County Clerk Kristy Masching. "At this point, it looks like we'll have at least three."

"Expect some lines," Shannon said. "There's nothing we can do about it."

"Be patient," Kupfer suggested. "We are doing our best to keep the health and safety concerns addressed. We're going to process the voters through as quickly as we can."

But the odds of long lines have been lessened by the increase in early voting and voting by mail.

As of Monday afternoon, about 3,300 people had early voted in McLean County outside Bloomington and 1,411 had voted by mail, Michael said.

"That's a lot more than we've ever had," Michael said.