Sommer leads for re-election in 88th House District Race

BLOOMINGTON — Republican incumbent Rep. Keith Sommer appeared heading for re-election Tuesday in the 88th Illinois House District race.

Sommer, of Mortan, with a substantial lead over challengers Democrat Karla Bailey-Smith and Libertarian Ken Allison, with 33,819 votes to 19,474 for Bailey-Smith, and 2,491 for Allison in the 88th House District, according to unofficial results.

The district covers Bloomington, Morton, Washington and some surrounding areas.

Sommer did not return requests comment Tuesday night.

Sommer, a real estate broker, has served in the Legislature since 1999. He was a member of the Tazewell County Board from 1994-98 prior to becoming a state representative.

Smith, who ran as an active and effective leader, identified health care as a key issue in her campaign.