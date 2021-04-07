Stacey Young, Bob Brilley elected to another term Decatur park board

DECATUR — Incumbents Stacey Young and Bob Brilley were reelected Tuesday to new terms on the Decatur park board.
Young had 3,386, or 38.87% of the vote, and Brilley had 3,067, or 35.21%, according to totals from the county clerk's office.
Young said she was "extremely grateful" for the Macon County voters that helped her get elected to a second term. Much more work lies in the future of the park district, like completing the Splash Cove aquatics facility, filling a board vacancy, hiring a new executive director and returning facilities to normal operations, she said.
"It has been a challenging year for the Decatur Park District and we have worked very hard to come up with new and innovative ways to serve our community," Young said in a statement. "We need leadership continuity and I'm prepared to serve and do what to keep these projects and initiatives moving forward.
Brilley likewise highlighted that "there's a lot of things that have to be started up again."
"I want to thank the people that supported me and believe in me," he said. "That means a whole bunch to me, it really does. I’m proud to continue serving as a commissioner."
Barbara Chapman had 25.92% of votes, totaling 2,258.
"I gave it a valiant effort," Chapman said minutes after the final votes were reported. "I have to thank a lot of people because they really just gave it their all."
Chapman said she plans on running in the next park board election, as this one gave her "much more knowledge on what to do next time."
