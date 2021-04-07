Stacey Young, Bob Brilley elected to another term Decatur park board

DECATUR — Incumbents Stacey Young and Bob Brilley were reelected Tuesday to new terms on the Decatur park board.

Young had 3,386, or 38.87% of the vote, and Brilley had 3,067, or 35.21%, according to totals from the county clerk's office.

Young said she was "extremely grateful" for the Macon County voters that helped her get elected to a second term. Much more work lies in the future of the park district, like completing the Splash Cove aquatics facility, filling a board vacancy, hiring a new executive director and returning facilities to normal operations, she said.

"It has been a challenging year for the Decatur Park District and we have worked very hard to come up with new and innovative ways to serve our community," Young said in a statement. "We need leadership continuity and I'm prepared to serve and do what to keep these projects and initiatives moving forward.

Brilley likewise highlighted that "there's a lot of things that have to be started up again."