State awards Connect Transit $9.92 million

NORMAL — The Illinois Department of Transportation awarded Friday $9.92 million in grant funding to Connect Transit.

The funding is part of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Rebuild Illinois capital program.

“We are very pleased and gratified to receive this additional funding commitment from the state of Illinois," Connect Transit Board Chairman Ryan Whitehouse said in a statement. "This takes us one step closer toward realizing our dream of a new Downtown Bloomington Transfer Center.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Connect Transit plans to utilize the funding to expand and improve service in downtown Bloomington, purchase four 35-foot electric buses, and help complete an additional 90 new bus stops as part of the Better Bus Stops campaign.

“Transit in our downstate communities can be a lifeline for getting to work or school, a doctor’s appointment or a trip to the grocery store,” said Acting Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said in a statement Friday. “This funding through Rebuild Illinois means these providers finally will have the resources they need to improve service in communities that have not seen this type of investment for many years.”