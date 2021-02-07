State Farm building could collect preservation protections

"They're not calling on us to do anything different than what we would do anyway," Orduno said. "We maintain historic buildings, and redevelop them. These recommendations are things we would look to operate within the historic fabric of the building."

Once the planning commission recommends the council adopt an ordinance applying the designation and the zoning overlay, the building qualifies for a share of $125,000 in historic preservation grant awards offered each year by the city to local historic properties.

City officials will match 50%, up to $20,000, of a property owner's costs to cover a project aimed at preserving the exterior of the structure, Scharnett said.

As of now, Orduno said UEP doesn't have any major plans to modify the building beyond typical preservation work. It may look to add new signs and other features as more tenants move in.

Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner said he's relieved to know the building will have codified protections from major alterations. He also said the COVID-19 pandemic likely made prospective tenants leery of moving in.

"What will it even mean to use office spaces, post-pandemic?" Renner said. "This was originally filled with offices, but maybe in the future we won't even need offices."