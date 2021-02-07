State Farm building could collect preservation protections

BLOOMINGTON — Nearly 100 years after construction first began on the former State Farm corporate headquarters building in downtown Bloomington, city planners could vote this month to endorse designating the structure a local historic landmark.
The move — an anticipated vote by the Bloomington Planning Commission at its Feb. 24 meeting to recommend the Bloomington City Council adopt an ordinance applying the designation and a zoning overlay — would serve as the most significant change to 112 E. Washington St. since it gained its sole occupants last year.
Keplr Vision, parent company for All About Eyes and dozens of other optical businesses, took over the top four floors last spring, after it signed a multi-year lease with owner Rockford-based Urban Equity Properties.
"This (proposed designation) falls in line with exactly what we're in the business of doing — buying and saving old, historic buildings and working with the community to preserve their history," UEP spokesman Jim Hagerty told The Pantagraph.
Underpinning the expected vote from the planning commission is a process initiated nearly two years ago, when State Farm in July 2019 said it would start the demolition process.
Although the insurer hadn't applied for a city demolition permit, outcry from Twin City residents and historians spread.
The Franklin Park Foundation in August 2019 submitted paperwork to the city to slow the demolition process and another group worked to find alternatives.
Both efforts ultimately caught the attention of UEP, who approached State Farm directly and finalized the the building's purchase in October 2019.
Keplr moved in its executive team, business support services, and supply chain management departments last spring.
All the while, the FPF's paperwork — a petition nominating the property be considered for designation as a historic landmark subject to preservation under the zoning guidelines of a S-4 historic preservation district — was still in motion.
City code directs the Historic Preservation Commission after receiving a petition to make a recommendation, using a set of 10 criteria, on whether the nominated landmark is worthy of preservation or restoration.
The commission also recommends whether the S-4 zoning overlay, which extends a set of guidelines to protect a property from alterations that would significantly change its historic design, should be applied to the nominated property.
The recommendation is then reviewed by the planning commission. Council takes final action.
Ruling the petition did not meet all the criteria, the preservation commission denied the petition in March. The foundation was given additional time to provide information, and in August the commission again denied the petition.
It found the nomination form "to be lacking enough information to establish a finding regarding the historic significance of the building," according to a city memo.
Commission chairman Paul Scharnett in an interview said the denials weren't meant to discourage the foundation or UEP from asking for the designation and zoning overlay.
The commission instead wanted to ensure the petition was as comprehensive as possible, Scharnett said.
"It's one thing for someone to modify their house; it's another thing to modify a building downtown," Scharnett said. "This building, being commercial, could also change hands again over time. With that comes the opportunity to make significant changes to the building's character."
Commission members also wanted to develop a detailed list of architectural criteria that would guide any future exterior changes to the building, Scharnett said.
They came up with 10 criteria, which range from "Height," "Scale" and "Exterior Openings" to "Proportions of Windows and Doors" and "Relationship of Building Masses and Spaces."
All the criteria are listed in the final recommendation approved by the commission on Jan. 21.
"There's so much history there, there’s such a unique fabric, that it would be a shame to not do what we can to preserve that," Scharnett said.
Future that looks to past
Listed as a contributing property to the National Register of Historic Places, construction on the 13-story art deco building began in 1929 and continued through 1945. It served as corporate headquarters until 1974.
State Farm stopped using the building in January 2018. The company removed business items of historical significance from the building for future display at its corporate headquarters, now located in east Bloomington.
Jeff Orduno, UEP's chief operating officer and chief legal officer, said the company welcomed all the commission's recommendations because they align with UEP's own practices of historic preservation.
"They're not calling on us to do anything different than what we would do anyway," Orduno said. "We maintain historic buildings, and redevelop them. These recommendations are things we would look to operate within the historic fabric of the building."
Once the planning commission recommends the council adopt an ordinance applying the designation and the zoning overlay, the building qualifies for a share of $125,000 in historic preservation grant awards offered each year by the city to local historic properties.
City officials will match 50%, up to $20,000, of a property owner's costs to cover a project aimed at preserving the exterior of the structure, Scharnett said.
As of now, Orduno said UEP doesn't have any major plans to modify the building beyond typical preservation work. It may look to add new signs and other features as more tenants move in.
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner said he's relieved to know the building will have codified protections from major alterations. He also said the COVID-19 pandemic likely made prospective tenants leery of moving in.
"What will it even mean to use office spaces, post-pandemic?" Renner said. "This was originally filled with offices, but maybe in the future we won't even need offices."
Renner said he envisions a mix of commercial and residential uses for the building as it continues to crown the city's skyline.
Orduno said UEP's goal is to fill the building with commercial tenants.
Asked who the developer has been courting to be Keplr's neighbor, Orduno said there are a "couple prospective deals on the horizon," which as of now are confidential.
"No matter who moves in, the exterior character of the building won't change much — it'll still be the same beautiful building," Orduno said. "We're just excited to be contributing to, to be part of its history."