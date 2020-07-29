State regulators grill ComEd execs over fraud admission

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — Top executives of utility giant Commonwealth Edison faced tough questions from state regulators Wednesday as they publicly apologized for the lobbying scandal that is forcing the company to pay a $200 million criminal fine.

“That’s the first words I wanted you to hear out of my mouth,” ComEd CEO Joseph Dominguez told members of the Illinois Commerce Commission. “But the last words I want to leave you with is that I've observed the character of this company. I know what our job is and leading it and I know the reforms that we have to put in place.”

On July 17, ComEd entered what’s called a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s office in Chicago and admitted to handing out lobbying jobs and subcontracts to close associates of Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan — including some who reportedly did little or no work — in an effort to gain Madigan’s support for legislation benefitting the company.

Madigan, who also serves as chairman of the Illinois Democratic Party, so far has not been charged with any crime and he has denied any wrongdoing.

ComEd is the state’s largest electric utility and serves roughly four million customers in northern Illinois.