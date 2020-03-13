BLOOMINGTON — State Rep. Dan Brady and challenger David Paul Blumenshine are facing each other again in the Republican primary on Tuesday.

It's the second time in two years the men have competed for the 105th House District seat.

Brady, 58, who has served in the Illinois House since 2000, is running on his record of constituent service and work on education, business and other issues. He is a partner and funeral director at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington and is a former McLean County coroner.

Blumenshine, 56, is running on a promise to stand against corruption, vote no on any new taxes and to address the pension crisis. He has worked as a real estate broker for 26 years and also works in Unit 5’s Vocational Transition Assistance Program, transporting special needs students to and from employment.

Brady won the last match-up by a vote of 6,885 to 2,566.

In a debate last month, Blumenshine argued that term limits and a freeze on taxes are needed to turn around the state. He has pledged to serve no more than eight years and to refuse a taxpayer-funded pension and premium health care benefit plan.

At that debate, Brady said term limits would prevent voters from making decisions and he defended an increase in the gas tax because it is being used to pay for a state construction bill and hadn’t been raised in 30 years.

Asked what his top three goals would be if re-elected, Brady said enacting a 2021 budget with no new taxes; producing a funding formula for higher education; and providing real property tax relief. He said he would be “a continued voice for the 105th District” and protect “what makes our community great and special.”

Blumenshine said his goals if elected would be to work to expose corruption and promote ethics reform; support the bipartisan majority who want term limits and fair mapping and to “work tirelessly to cut taxes and spending in order to encourage growth and stop the record-breaking outward migration of families and businesses that is breaking our state.”

Brady said among the reasons he is seeking re-election is “to again use the blueprint of the work done to produce the 2020 budget, where no new taxes in the operation budget were used.”

He also said he is running to continue voting against and stopping new taxes — citing proposed taxes on bottled water, liquor and soda that were stopped, that he said would have amounted to more than $600 million.

However, Blumenshine is critical of Brady’s action in supporting increased fees and other revenue measures that were part of the construction bill.

“I am running for representative of the 105th District because I can no longer sit by as career politicians fail to fight against those in Springfield who have brought our great state to ranking among the most corrupt in the nation,” said Blumenshine.

Both candidates described themselves as pro-life and supporters of the Second Amendment.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

