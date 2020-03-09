State's attorney race highlights DeWitt County ballot

CLINTON — A race for the Republican nomination for state’s attorney highlights the DeWitt County primary ballot on March 17. Incumbent Dan Markwell is facing attorney Stephanie Scoles of Clinton.

Markwell was appointed to the position in December 2014. In a questionnaire sent to the candidates by the DeWitt County Republican Central Committee, Markwell said his experience makes him the best candidate.

“I have prosecuted in excess of 1,000 felony cases over my prosecutorial career including, but not limited to, murder, predatory criminal sexual assault, delivery of controlled substances, home invasion, aggravated battery, theft, burglary, and residential burglary to name just a few. I’ve tried several dozen felony jury trials as well as dozens of felony bench trials over the past 20 years.”

Scoles said she has the experience to be the county’s lead prosecutor.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“Working as an assistant state's attorney in McLean County and almost 16 years as a private/general practice attorney more than qualify me to be the state's attorney for DeWitt County … I practice general law at my office. I am known for family and divorce law. I, however, also practice criminal defense, contract law, forcible entry and detainer, probate and several other areas of the law as required.”