Sugar Creek erosion, flooding to be addressed with $630,000 project

“The project takes a while to design and permit, so it was a matter of getting the permits in place and getting the design done,” Otto said. “The project is primarily bank stabilization; there will be very little work in the bottom of the creek.”

The Normal Town Council approved 7-0 Monday night the contract with Stark Excavating Inc. of Bloomington for the Creek Bank Stabilization project.

Construction along the bank will begin as early as late July with completion this fall. It is the last of the major creek stabilization projects, and should last several years if properly maintained, officials said.

The project also seeks to remove overgrown brush in the area. The main components of the construction involve earth excavation and providing easier access to the area for future maintenance such as selective mowing, locally applied herbicides and frequent inspection.

The identified area is currently difficult to access because it is behind residential homes, and the bank's steepness makes it dangerous for mowing crews.