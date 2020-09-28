Supporters renew call for Bloomington 'Welcoming City' ordinance

BLOOMINGTON — Supporters are reviving calls for a Welcoming City ordinance in Bloomington that would signal support for immigrants, regardless of their legal status.
The Bloomington City Council failed to enact a similar measure two years ago, but at least two council members on Monday joined demonstrators in front of city hall who called for it to be considered again.
Louis Goseland, spokesman for the Bloomington-Normal Democratic Socialists of America group that organized the protest, said the proposed ordinance would "define very clear and limited parameters for any kind of communication" between local law enforcement and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
“We want to make sure there is a very clear and substantive message to the community at large that Bloomington will not allow its officers to jeopardize someone else's safety by putting them at risk of detention,” Goseland said.
Calls for a Welcoming City ordinance in Bloomington and Normal arose in 2017, led by organizations including the YWCA McLean County, Illinois Peoples’ Action and the Keep Families Together coalition. Hundreds of demonstrators called for protections for immigrations after comments from President Donald Trump's administration about increasing deportations through partnerships between local law enforcement agencies and federal immigration authorities.
Goseland said the group is renewing calls for the ordinance after allegations surfaced last week that a gynecologist was performing unauthorized surgeries on detainees at a South Georgia immigration detention center. A nurse who worked at the center filed a whistleblower complaint saying several women reported having surgeries that left them sterile. The nurse, Dawn Wooten, also said the center refused to test detainees for COVID-19 and shredded medical records.
Ultimately, Normal council members in May 2018 approved a Welcoming City ordinance. Its policy offered residents assurance that Normal police officers would carefully consider their interactions with the U.S. ICE and tell residents why officers are requesting their citizenship information.
While the Bloomington council did not pass an ordinance at that time, Renner asked then-Police Chief Clay Wheeler to develop a policy regarding police interactions with federal immigration authorities.
Renner told The Pantagraph on Monday that he supports the Welcoming City measure, but would also like to see efforts toward “tangible actions” that would create the same support for immigrants. He offered the examples of promoting affordable housing and attempting to make sure that everyone in the community is eligible for the city programs meant to help with COVID-19 related issues.
“I am in favor of this symbolic gesture. I would support this now, 40 days from and 140 days from now,” said Renner. “... But we need to also consider more tangible actions that would promote change in this same vein.”
Deja Anise, an Illinois State University student in the crowd outside of city hall, said the issue is one that everyone should care about.
"I feel like what is going on with ICE is despicable and is a human rights violation," said Anise, 19. "I am disappointed in my government and I feel ashamed that they are doing this to people that are coming here for better opportunities."
Council members Jenn Carrillo and Jeff Crabil were also in the crowd Monday and said they support the ordinance. Carrillo, who represents Ward 6, was one of the lead organizers in the initial campaign for the ordinance as the mission impact director for the YWCA McLean County.
She said the proposal would help eliminate gaps in state legislation such as the Illinois Trust Act, which restricts law enforcement from coordinating with federal officials regarding the custody of undocumented immigrants.
"Being an immigrant is in my bones, it is not an identity I can take off, so when I see the things that are happening in these ICE detention centers, I think about how it could be me, or my uncle, or anybody," Carrillo said. "The majority of people who are U.S.-born, all we did was just happen to be born here, but that doesn't make us more worthy of dignity and human rights."
Crabil, who was sworn in as alderman in 2018, told the crowd that he supports their efforts.
In other business, council members during the meeting approved the next steps toward receiving funds from the federal government for expenses accrued because of the coronavirus pandemic.
City Manager Tim Gleason said the council had to adopt an ordinance that would allow the city to reimbursed for coronavirus-related impacts up to just over $3 million through the Local CURE program. "We actually started tracking and create a line-item for COVID expenses before the state was shut down," Gleason said. Council voted unanimously to adopt the ordinance.
Discussion of a Public Arts Commission that would be made up of residents was tabled by council members until a future date.
Deputy City Manager Billy Tyus presented to the council last week a plan that would incorporate local art throughout the city's public rights of way. City officials discussed forming a commission of residents that would be able to assist with beautification and cultural development within city limits.
Gleason on Monday said the board would be made up of seven members who would serve two-year terms. The commission would be tasked with choosing artists and artwork to be featured on public rights of way such as sidewalks.
Ward 7 Alderman Scott Black motioned to table the resolution until the council could have more opportunity to discuss the proposal. Council voted to discuss the measure on or before Oct. 26.
