Susan Schafer wins McLean County District 9 seat

BLOOMINGTON — Democrat challenger Jackie Gunderson conceded to Republican incumbent Susan Schafer Friday morning, ending the race for a seat on the McLean County Board in District 9.
Schafer ended the race with a 503 vote lead over Gunderson, according to Bloomington Election Commission unofficial results.
"Now that I have heard more details from the Bloomington Election Commission, we know that there are 336 outstanding ballots from District 9, so not enough to close the gap between Susan and me," Gunderson said in a statement to The Pantagraph Friday.
Gunderson thanked those who supported her during the campaign, and congratulated Schafer on retaining her seat.
Support Local Journalism
Schafer received 4,890 votes, or 52.71% of ballots cast in Bloomington, and Gunderson received 4,387 votes, or 47.29%.
Schafer did not immediately respond to an interview request from The Pantagraph.
A race for a seat on the McLean County Board in District 7 continues, with just 11 votes separating Republican incumbent Jacob Beard and Democrat challenger Val Laymon.
Unofficial results show Beard holding a narrow lead over Laymon with 4,053 votes, or 47.99%, and Laymon receiving 4,042 votes, or 47.86%.
Bloomington Election Commission Executive Director Tim Mitchell said Friday the commission is still waiting on 1,703 vote by mail ballots and that there are 13 provisional ballots outstanding.
Watch now: Bloomington-Normal residents talk about tension over Biden-Trump results on Friday
Watch now: Christopher Graver talks about the election results on Friday
Watch now: Sherri Strandburg talks about Trump-Biden election results on Friday
Watch now: Illinois State University students react to Trump-Biden ballot counting
Watch now: Illinois State University students react to Trump-Biden ballot counting
Watch now: Illinois State University students react to Trump-Biden ballot counting
Watch now: Illinois State University students react to Trump-Biden ballot counting
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.