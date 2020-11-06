Susan Schafer wins McLean County District 9 seat

BLOOMINGTON — Democrat challenger Jackie Gunderson conceded to Republican incumbent Susan Schafer Friday morning, ending the race for a seat on the McLean County Board in District 9.

Schafer ended the race with a 503 vote lead over Gunderson, according to Bloomington Election Commission unofficial results.

"Now that I have heard more details from the Bloomington Election Commission, we know that there are 336 outstanding ballots from District 9, so not enough to close the gap between Susan and me," Gunderson said in a statement to The Pantagraph Friday.

Gunderson thanked those who supported her during the campaign, and congratulated Schafer on retaining her seat.

Schafer received 4,890 votes, or 52.71% of ballots cast in Bloomington, and Gunderson received 4,387 votes, or 47.29%.

Schafer did not immediately respond to an interview request from The Pantagraph.