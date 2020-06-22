Technical difficulties force Bloomington council to 'redo' meeting Wednesday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington City Council will hold a "redo" meeting Wednesday after technical issues prevented the broadcast of its virtual meeting Monday.

The council has held virtual meetings over Zoom and broadcast them live on its YouTube page during the past few months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It started out, it was fine, and then the live-streaming ended," City Manager Tim Gleason said later Monday night. "Our IT (information technology) folks immediately tried to get a hold of Zoom by phone, email and chat and got no response.

"So (we) still don't have a clue what the problem was."

On the advice of city Corporation Counsel Jeff Jurgens, the meeting was adjourned about an hour after it began at 6 p.m. when city officials learned some people, including journalists with The Pantagraph, could not view the meeting online.

By then, the council had already passed items on its consent agenda, voted on a resolution related to acquiring land for a long-planned expansion of Hamilton Road and held two public hearings.