Technical difficulties force Bloomington council to 'redo' meeting Wednesday

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington City Council will hold a "redo" meeting Wednesday after technical issues prevented the broadcast of its virtual meeting Monday.
The council has held virtual meetings over Zoom and broadcast them live on its YouTube page during the past few months because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"It started out, it was fine, and then the live-streaming ended," City Manager Tim Gleason said later Monday night. "Our IT (information technology) folks immediately tried to get a hold of Zoom by phone, email and chat and got no response.
"So (we) still don't have a clue what the problem was."
On the advice of city Corporation Counsel Jeff Jurgens, the meeting was adjourned about an hour after it began at 6 p.m. when city officials learned some people, including journalists with The Pantagraph, could not view the meeting online.
By then, the council had already passed items on its consent agenda, voted on a resolution related to acquiring land for a long-planned expansion of Hamilton Road and held two public hearings.
To avoid any Open Meetings Act issues, any action taken during Monday's meeting was determined to be null and void, including the Hamilton Road vote, Mayor Tari Renner said after he adjourned the meeting.
The council had voted 8-1 to approve a resolution that cleared the way for city staff to start negotiating the purchase of up to $500,000 in land needed to extend Hamilton Road between Bunn Street and Commerce Parkway.
Ward 6 Alderwoman Jenn Carrillo voted against the resolution but did not say why, Renner said.
The resolution specified using federal money to reimburse the city for $400,000, or 80% of the cost of the land acquisitions.
The land acquisitions will allow the project to move to the construction phase, according to Bloomington Public Works Director Kevin Kothe.
Construction of 3,000 feet of new four-lane arterial road between Bunn and Commerce will close the gap in a four-lane, east-west arterial route on the city's south end that has been underway since the 1990s.
Extension of that leg of the route has been delayed multiple times because of a lack of funding and the complexities and cost associated with crossing an active railroad line.
The public meetings Monday night also will have to be redone, Renner said. One hearing was about amending a citizens' participation plan to include $420,034 in federal funding to address COVID-19-related needs.
The other hearing was to get public feedback on committing local funds as part of applying for $4.5 million through the Rebuild Illinois Public Infrastructure Grant program for the unrelated Locust/Colton Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO) Elimination Project.
A local match of $170,000 is required for the grant to pay for the estimated $4.67 million cost for phase two of the project.
The sewer outlets at Locust and Colton streets operate under a permit from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency. The permit includes a schedule for eliminating combined sewer overflow by separating the storm water and sanitary systems by 2030.
Renner said Carrillo and Ward 8 Alderman Jeff Crabill said during the public hearing that they want businesses owned by minorities or women to be given preference when contracts for the project are awarded.
On Wednesday, the council also will act on:
• Voting on committing the $170,000 local match for the state grant for the Locust/Colton Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO) Elimination Project.
• Ratifying a labor contract for about 35 members of the Machinist Lodge 1000, which was the last union representing city employees to agree to provisions that limit pension spikes by eliminating the way sick leave buyback is paid.
The city ended the benefit after April 30 for classified (non-union) employees and in labor contracts negotiated with several other groups of employees represented by unions.
• Amending the city's emergency declaration ordinance due to the COVID-19 pandemic to extend the moratorium on interest, fines and penalties for city utility payments, food and beverage taxes, parking tickets and city ordinance violations for 90 days after the region begins Phase 4 of the state's Restore Illinois Plan, which is expected to be on Friday.
Originally, the moratorium was to be in place until 30 days after the conclusion of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's disaster proclamation, which could be many months away.
