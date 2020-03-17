The latest: Illinois reports first coronavirus death; 160 cases now reported

CHICAGO — Illinois has reported its first death of a resident who tested positive for coronavirus.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday said the person was a Chicago resident in her 60s "who tested positive earlier this month and had contact with a known COVID-19 case."
The person had "underlying health conditions," officials said.
"I am deeply saddened by the news that we've dreaded since the earliest days of this outbreak: the first COVID-19 related death in Illinois," said Gov. J.B. Pritzker in a statement. "All of Illinois stands with this patient's family and loved ones in mourning her loss and honoring her memory. May her memory be a blessing. There are going to be moments during the next few weeks and months when this burden feels like it is more than we can bear – this is one of those moments, but we will get through this together.”
The Office of Gov. J.B. Pritzker, the Illinois Education Association, the Illinois Federation of Teachers, Illinois Association of School Administrators, Illinois Principals Association, and Illinois State Board of Education released the following statement.
Coronavirus infections across the country reached approximately 5,200, and the death toll climbed to at least 97, with more than half of the dead from Washington state. Worldwide, more than 7,300 have died.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.
U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth released the following statement about the death: “We are both saddened by the confirmation of our state’s first death from COVID-19. Our thoughts go out to the victim’s family and loved ones during what we know is an incredibly difficult time for them. As we have all seen, this pandemic will disrupt the way we all go about our daily lives, but this sad news is a reminder of just how important it is for all Illinoisans to follow official health and safety guidance, practice social distancing, and do everything in their power to avoid infecting themselves and others in their community. Our actions today can save lives tomorrow. Everyone in this country has a responsibility to do their part to protect us all.”
Currently, the health department is reporting 160 cases in 15 counties in Illinois. Cases have occurred in ages 9 to 91.
ALSO TUESDAY
Schools, restaurants closed, election still held
Pritzker on Monday lowered the cap on crowds in Illinois to 50, the latest in a stream of restrictions handed down in recent days as the state aims to prevent the future spread of coronavirus.
The governor’s executive order applies to fitness centers, bowling alleys, private clubs and theaters. Not affected are grocery stores, hospitals, pharmacies, gas stations, banks or shelters.
Ohio called off its presidential primary just hours before polls were set to open there and in three other states, an 11th-hour decision the governor said was necessary to prevent further fueling the coronavirus pandemic that has paralyzed the nation.
21 cases at nursing home
IDPH announced last weekend the first resident in a long-term care in Illinois to test positive for COVID-19. Following aggressive testing at the Willowbrook facility, IDPH has now confirmed an additional 21 cases at the facility, 17 residents and four staff.
Economic aid sought
President Donald Trump is asking Congress to unleash emergency economic aid — including direct checks to Americans — an effort unseen since the Great Recession to shore up households and the economy amid the coronavirus crisis.Trump wants checks out to the public within two weeks as part of what officials said could approach a $1 trillion package. Congressional leaders vowed swift action.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin appeared on Capitol Hill to brief Senate Republicans as state and local officials acted more forcefully to restrict gatherings and mobility in the face of growing sickness.
New guidelines issued
State guidance for doctors treating suspected patients has widely expanded the pool of who can be tested.
New guidelines allow for testing people who live in nursing homes or other “congregate living” facilities, patients deemed to be “public health concerns” after being evaluated by medical professionals, hospitalized patients with unexplained respiratory problems, and people at higher risk of complications for whom a rapid diagnosis would benefit their treatment.
The newest guidelines for health care providers were released Friday by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Price gouging measures
Attorney General Kwame Raoul on Tuesday warned businesses to maintain fair prices on goods and announced that the Attorney General’s office will take action to stop unfair pricing on items that are crucial to stopping the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.
U of I cancels commencement
Commencement ceremonies will not take place as scheduled in May at the University of Illinois campuses in Urbana-Champaign, Chicago and Springfield.
The Associated Press and Chicago Tribune contributed to this report.