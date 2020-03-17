The latest: Illinois reports first coronavirus death; 160 cases now reported

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth released the following statement about the death: “We are both saddened by the confirmation of our state’s first death from COVID-19. Our thoughts go out to the victim’s family and loved ones during what we know is an incredibly difficult time for them. As we have all seen, this pandemic will disrupt the way we all go about our daily lives, but this sad news is a reminder of just how important it is for all Illinoisans to follow official health and safety guidance, practice social distancing, and do everything in their power to avoid infecting themselves and others in their community. Our actions today can save lives tomorrow. Everyone in this country has a responsibility to do their part to protect us all.”