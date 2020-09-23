 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The O'Neil Pool is no more. Here's what the demolition looks like.
0 comments
alert top story

The O'Neil Pool is no more. Here's what the demolition looks like.

{{featured_button_text}}
092420-blm-loc-1pool

The O'Neil Pool in Bloomington is demolished on Wednesday. Work is expected to take about eight weeks. 

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — The demolition of O'Neil Pool is underway. 

Stark Excavating on Wednesday began tearing down the 1515 W. Chestnut St. site, which remained closed through the summer due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

092420-blm-loc-2pool

A worker from Stark Excavating uses a cutting torch on the metal fence that surrounded O'Neil Park's pool, 1515 W. Chestnut St., Bloomington, on Wednesday.

Council members decided last month to demolish the pool, which they said outlived its operational expectancy by 21 years. The city agreed to a $138,526 contract with Stark. The site includes a 25-meter pool and a wading pool. 

City officials said design work is underway for an aquatic center that will replace the facility. City spokeswoman Nora Dukowitz has said the design work budgeted for this fiscal year is about $738,000. Construction could begin as early as next spring. 

Dukowitz said the demolition should be complete in about eight weeks. 

 

 

Photos: O'Neil Pool celebrates 40th anniversary in 2015

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: A trip to the zoo is like Independence Day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News