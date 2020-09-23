The O'Neil Pool is no more. Here's what the demolition looks like.

BLOOMINGTON — The demolition of O'Neil Pool is underway.
Stark Excavating on Wednesday began tearing down the 1515 W. Chestnut St. site, which remained closed through the summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Council members decided last month to demolish the pool, which they said outlived its operational expectancy by 21 years. The city agreed to a $138,526 contract with Stark. The site includes a 25-meter pool and a wading pool.
City officials said design work is underway for an aquatic center that will replace the facility. City spokeswoman Nora Dukowitz has said the design work budgeted for this fiscal year is about $738,000. Construction could begin as early as next spring.
Dukowitz said the demolition should be complete in about eight weeks.
Photos: O'Neil Pool celebrates 40th anniversary in 2015
