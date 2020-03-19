THURSDAY UPDATE: The latest on coronavirus and Central Illinois

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday approved a $100 billion-plus bill to boost testing for the coronavirus and guarantee paid sick leave for millions of workers hit by it — and President Donald Trump quickly signed it.
But lawmakers and the White House had already turned their focus to the administration's far bigger $1 trillion plan to stabilize the economy as the pandemic threatens financial ruin for individuals and businesses.
Details on Trump's economic rescue plan remain sparse — and it's sure to grow with lawmaker add-ons — but its centerpiece is to dedicate $500 billion to start issuing direct payments to Americans by early next month. It would also funnel cash to businesses to help keep workers on payroll as widespread sectors of the $21 trillion U.S. economy all but shut down.
In a memorandum, the Treasury Department proposed two $250 billion cash infusions to individuals: a first set of checks issued starting April 6, with a second wave in mid-May. The amounts would depend on income and family size.
Also Wednesday, while Pritzker has been highly critical of the Trump’s administration over a lack of coronavirus testing capability, he appeared more optimistic about a testing expansion at the federal level.
“Now, I believe the federal government, which has been trying very hard for a long time to expand testing, is almost there. They keep telling me that, I believe that, now that maybe in the next three days we’re going to see thousands and thousands and thousands more tests for the state of Illinois.”
At an appearance in Belleville Wednesday, Pritzker said he spoke to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi about financial assistance for states in their response to coronavirus.