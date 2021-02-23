Today is the Bloomington Ward 7 primary. Here's the current turnout.

Voters who belong to precincts 4 and 41 vote at the Hansen Student Center at Illinois Wesleyan University, 300 E. Beecher St. Voters who belong to precincts 5 and 7 vote at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, 801 W. Market St.

Ward, who was working as a poll-watcher at the IWU location, said it was "humbling" and "sobering" to be running to retain her seat on the council.

Asked if she thought her incumbency carried an advantage, Ward said she was hopeful that it would, but wasn't betting on it.

"I don't know how to gauge that, I think there are lots of factors that go into that," Ward said. "I'm not going to make predictions about whether the incumbency makes that huge a difference. I'm hopeful, I hope it makes a difference, but I think that even more so I want people to pay attention to the issues and judge each one of us on the issues and what we have to offer."

This story will be updated.