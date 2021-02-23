Today is the Bloomington Ward 7 primary. Here's the current turnout.

BLOOMINGTON — Around 100 voters have cast ballots in Tuesday's Ward 7 primary, which will determine the two candidates who will move on to the April 6 consolidated election.
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, 35 mail-in ballots had been returned to election authorities, 33 people had voted early and 29 people had cast a ballot in-person at a polling place.
Votes cast in-person and through early and mail-in voting will be counted and after polls close Tuesday. Updated election results will be available on pantagraph.com.
The candidates are Mollie Ward, Kelby Cumpston, June Peterson-Middlebrooks, Daniel Freburg and Coretta Jackson.
Tim Mitchell, executive director of the Bloomington Board of Election Commissioners, said poll workers had not reported any issues with voting technology and that turnout was light.
"It's moving slow, very very slow," Mitchell said.
Poll workers also said they expect a surge in voters around noon, when voters are at lunch, and in the evening, when their workdays end.
Polls opened at 6 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. Only residents of Ward 7 can vote in the primary.
Ward 7 covers an area north of Washington Street, stretching west of the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University to the Interstate 74/Illinois 9 interchange.
It is home to voting precincts 4, 5, 7 and 41, and hosts just over 4,000 registered voters.
Residents can find their voting precinct by entering their address at tinyurl.com/3376pkxx.
Voters who belong to precincts 4 and 41 vote at the Hansen Student Center at Illinois Wesleyan University, 300 E. Beecher St. Voters who belong to precincts 5 and 7 vote at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, 801 W. Market St.
Ward, who was working as a poll-watcher at the IWU location, said it was "humbling" and "sobering" to be running to retain her seat on the council.
Asked if she thought her incumbency carried an advantage, Ward said she was hopeful that it would, but wasn't betting on it.
"I don't know how to gauge that, I think there are lots of factors that go into that," Ward said. "I'm not going to make predictions about whether the incumbency makes that huge a difference. I'm hopeful, I hope it makes a difference, but I think that even more so I want people to pay attention to the issues and judge each one of us on the issues and what we have to offer."
This story will be updated.