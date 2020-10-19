Tonight: Normal council to vote on $370,000 for West College Avenue rehab

In addition to road rehabilitation, the council also will consider committing financial support for a potential Constitution Trail extension, according to town staff.

The town is seeking grant through the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program to extend the Constitution Trail between Adelaide Street and Parkside Road, said Ryan Otto, director of engineering.

The program provides up to 80% reimbursement for preliminary engineering, utility relocations, construction engineering and construction costs for eligible projects. A 20% local match is required if the town is awarded the grant.

Council will consider committing $241,000 for the $1.2 million project, said Otto.

The trail extension would include a multi-use path along Gregory Street from Parkside Road to Adelaide Street. It would extend the Constitution Trail one mile west and allow easy access to park amenities and Normal Community West High School, Otto said.

In other business, council will hear a proposal to amend the town's public comment section.