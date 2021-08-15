Trail East building project back on track

NORMAL — A beloved uptown mural may be saved under an amendment to the long-planned Trail East project.

Rather than relocating the mural at 104 E. Beaufort St. to a new location, Iowa-based Bush Development LLC plans to keep it in its current location with plans to incorporate it into a new building.

The proposed amendment, while retaining the original design elements previously approved by the Town Council, is making adjustments to account for construction costs.

Such adjustments have decreased the estimated construction cost from $30 million to $28.6 million, and decreases the maximum Tax Increment Financing contribution from $8.43 million to $6 million over the life of the TIF.

If approved, construction is expected to begin Oct. 15 and last up to 24 months.

The project, which would demolish the buildings at 104, 106 and 108 E. Beaufort St. for a five-story mixed-use building, has been met with pushback from town residents.

In April 2019, 13 of 50 artists who painted a mural at 104 E. Beaufort St. filed a lawsuit in an attempt to save it from being destroyed. A federal judge dismissed the lawsuit after Normal town officials promised to move the mural.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In other business, the Town Council will make a decision on a controversial zoning amendment for the One Normal Plaza Planned Unit Development. The zoning amendment will split the PUD into four areas with specific approved uses and restrictions.

Residents of the One Normal Plaza area have criticized the amendment and have voiced concerns of losing the park-like feel it currently has. Many have said they are against the amendment in fear that it would allow restaurants to move in and sell alcohol and increase traffic.

The zoning amendment was first put forth in May 2020. A virtual public hearing process on the matter started in June 2020, which was placed on hold until an in-person meeting could be conducted.

The council will also consider a number of resolutions, including:

A resolution to award the bid for the Oak Street Water Main Replacement Project to George Gildner Inc. at a total cost of $584,791 with a potential $15,000 bonus for early completion

A resolution to award the bid for the College Avenue Water Main Extension Project to Stark Excavating for a total cost of $1,088,330 with a potential $7,500 bonus for early completion

A resolution to award the bid for the Rivian Motorway Water Main Extension Project to SNC Construction for a total cost of $951,767.45 with a potential $7,500 bonus for early completion

A resolution to recognize the McLean County Arts Center as a designated Local Arts Agency for the town of Normal

The Normal Town Council will meet 7 p.m. Monday on the fourth floor of Uptown Station. The meeting can be livestreamed through the town's YouTube page.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.