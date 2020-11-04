U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis wins another term

BLOOMINGTON — The Associated Press has declared incumbent Rodney Davis the unofficial winner in the race for the 13th Congressional District seat.

With 397 of the district's 602 precincts reporting as of 10:30 p.m., the Taylorville Republican had 113,511 votes to Democratic challenger Betsy Dirksen Londrigan's 76,648 votes.

It was her second attempt to flip the seat two years after she came within a percentage point of Davis in the 2018 election. The competitive race garnered national attention.

Neither candidate would comment Tuesday night before further results were available.

Londrigan, of Springfield, won a crowded five-way primary in 2018, but Davis in the November election that year defeated her by 2,058 ballots.