Union protesters call for Normal to require local workers when tax incentives used

The Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council took over drafting that package for the Bloomington-Normal Enterprise Zone, she said.

The EDC is looking into providing an incentive for companies to use local labor, but would not make it a requirement, said Patrick Hoban, CEO of the council.

"We want to include that because the more a company utilizes our local resources, our local talents, the school districts, the universities, the more return we're going to see," he said.

There are no other enterprise zones that have a requirement for local labor utilization plans, he said.

The package could be brought forth within the next few months and would need approval from partnering taxing bodies, including McLean County, Bloomington, Normal, Ford County and Gibson City.

Small Business Development Center

Council approved 7-0 authorizing continued support of the Small Business Development Center for three years for a total of $134,562 between 2020 and 2022.