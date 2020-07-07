Unit 5 teacher to announce candidacy for Ward 5 City Council seat

BLOOMINGTON — Patrick Lawler, a Normal Community High School teacher, is seeking election to the Bloomington City Council Ward 5 seat held since 2014 by Alderwoman Joni Painter.
He plans a virtual launch of his campaign at 6 p.m. Wednesday at facebook.com/lawlerforward5, his campaign Facebook page.
In a statement announcing his candidacy, Lawler said he wanted to practice what he tells his students as a social studies teacher.
"I try to provide students with ways to become involved in their community and encourage them to step up, get out of their comfort zone, and become agents of change," he said. "But if the adults in their life aren't also stepping up and doing what they can to work towards a more just and equitable world, what type of example are we setting for our youth?”
Lawler said he’s hearing concerns from students, neighbors, and friends on issues like policing, transportation, education, and the local government’s response to COVID-19.
"I hoped for a Welcoming City Ordinance that would prevent Bloomington police from collaborating with ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement), but it didn’t happen," said Lawler. "I hoped for development and project money to be spent evenly between neighborhoods and throughout the city, but it hasn’t happened. As a teacher, I hoped that businesses would stop getting unnecessary tax breaks for coming to Bloomington — tax breaks that strip away crucial funds from our schools. But that definitely hasn’t happened.”
Painter could not be reached for comment Tuesday. She has served on the council since February 2014 when Mayor Tari Renner appointed her to fill a vacancy; she was elected in 2017.
Lawler is a first-time candidate. He moved to Bloomington-Normal to attend Illinois State University and has been a teacher at NCHS for 14 years. He and his wife have two children, ages 5 and 8.
In addition to Ward 5, which is on the city's northeast side, council seats in Wards 1, 3, 7 and 9 and office of mayor will be on the ballot in the April 2021 municipal election. Ward 7 Alderman Scott Black said last month he would not seek a third term. None of the other incumbents have announced whether they will run again.
How much do Central Illinois city managers earn?
Contact Maria Nagle at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Nagle
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.