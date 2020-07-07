Unit 5 teacher to announce candidacy for Ward 5 City Council seat

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Patrick Lawler, a Normal Community High School teacher, is seeking election to the Bloomington City Council Ward 5 seat held since 2014 by Alderwoman Joni Painter.

He plans a virtual launch of his campaign at 6 p.m. Wednesday at facebook.com/lawlerforward5, his campaign Facebook page.

In a statement announcing his candidacy, Lawler said he wanted to practice what he tells his students as a social studies teacher.

"I try to provide students with ways to become involved in their community and encourage them to step up, get out of their comfort zone, and become agents of change," he said. "But if the adults in their life aren't also stepping up and doing what they can to work towards a more just and equitable world, what type of example are we setting for our youth?”

Lawler said he’s hearing concerns from students, neighbors, and friends on issues like policing, transportation, education, and the local government’s response to COVID-19.