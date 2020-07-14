Updated: Lawsuit filed against Illinois High School Association over mask rule; IHSA announces it will defer to state for guidelines

“We have the IDPH and the governor’s office dictating to a private entity that doesn't get state funding,” DeVore said. “They are not controlled by public bodies, the public bodies have no authority.”

DeVore, who has sued the Gov. J.B. Pritzker administration on behalf of business owners chafing against stay-at-home rules, is asking a judge to issue a temporary restraining order that would prevent the IHSA from enforcing the new restrictions.

"My only concern has always been all along is that these types of rules if they are going to be forced on us they have to be done by the legislature," DeVore said.

Despite the changes, Anderson said he's still optimistic there can be sports this fall.

“We still believe there is a path to conducting high school athletics in the fall, like the majority of states surrounding Illinois plan to do,” said Anderson. “To make that happen, it’s important that we allow IDPH, ISBE and the Governor’s Office to take the lead on ensuring the safest and most consistent protocols.”

The Chicago Tribune contributed to this story.