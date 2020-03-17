UPDATED 'Not a bad turnout' in Central Illinois for Tuesday's primary, considering coronavirus, early voting

BLOOMINGTON — About one in three Central Illinoisans were walking around Tuesday with "I voted" stickers with some voters staying away because of concerns over the new coronavirus and others having voted early.
"It was actually not a bad turnout when you think of all the stressful news that was out there," McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael said. She said the nearly 30 percent turnout in McLean County was comparable to other presidential primary elections.
Former Vice President Joe Biden won the Illinois primary with 986,341 votes, or 50 percent of the ballots cast. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders had 893,249, or 45 percent. Officials said the coronavirus pandemic caused problems in Illinois, including polling places that didn’t open and lower than usual voter turnout in some areas after state officials declined to postpone the election. Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered schools, restaurants and bars closed due to the virus but said "we have to elect leaders, even in less than ideal circumstances.”
DeWitt County Clerk Dana Smith said she thought turnout in Tuesday's primary election was "very good given the issue (coronavirus) at hand" and Logan County Clerk Theresa Moore said turnout "seems to be pretty decent for a primary."
In DeWitt County, 31.9 percent of registered voters cast ballots. In Logan County, voter turnout was 31.3 percent. In Livingston County, voter turnout was 24 percent.
In McLean County — combining numbers from the Bloomington Election Commission and the McLean County Clerk's office, which oversees elections in the county outside Bloomington — 30,691 of 109,093 voters cast ballots, for a turnout of 28 percent.
That includes a voter turnout of 27.9 percent in Bloomington and 28.3 percent in McLean County outside Bloomington.
Bloomington Election Commission Executive Director Paul Shannon said "I think some people are scared to go to the polls" because of the spread of COVID-19.
But another reason voting was mixed on Tuesday was because more people than usual took advantage of early voting, Shannon and Michael said.
Woodford County Clerk Dawn Kupfer said turnout was "better than I expected it to be. We've been hopping today."
Regarding COVID-19, Kupfer said, "Everybody is more conscious of sanitizing their hands and the (voting) booths and keeping their distance from each other."
Pamela Lawson voted at Normal Township Hall even though her son, a firefighter, gave her a hard time for going out.
"I'll come to vote no matter what," she said.
Matt Seniff, also voting at Normal Township Hall, wasn't concerned about coronavirus. "I'm retired so it's not hard to stay away from people."
While there were concerns about election judges backing off because of coronavirus concerns, all polling places opened, Shannon and Michael said.
In McLean County, voting was especially heavy in the LeRoy and Gridley areas, where tax referendums for schools were on the ballot.
Michael's office had hand sanitizer at each polling place.
Shannon repeated that while Clorox wipes were used by election judges to clean non-electrical equipment and alcohol swabs and towels were being used to clean electrical equipment, his office did not have hand sanitizer at polling places.
Cyndie Andrews of Clinton said she was voting "But I'm taking lots of precautions, such as my own pen and/or pencil to use."
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
Kevin Barlow, Sierra Henry and Lenore Sobota contributed to this report.