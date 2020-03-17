UPDATED 'Not a bad turnout' in Central Illinois for Tuesday's primary, considering coronavirus, early voting

BLOOMINGTON — About one in three Central Illinoisans were walking around Tuesday with "I voted" stickers with some voters staying away because of concerns over the new coronavirus and others having voted early.

"It was actually not a bad turnout when you think of all the stressful news that was out there," McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael said. She said the nearly 30 percent turnout in McLean County was comparable to other presidential primary elections.

Former Vice President Joe Biden won the Illinois primary with 986,341 votes, or 50 percent of the ballots cast. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders had 893,249, or 45 percent. Officials said the coronavirus pandemic caused problems in Illinois, including polling places that didn’t open and lower than usual voter turnout in some areas after state officials declined to postpone the election. Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered schools, restaurants and bars closed due to the virus but said "we have to elect leaders, even in less than ideal circumstances.”

DeWitt County Clerk Dana Smith said she thought turnout in Tuesday's primary election was "very good given the issue (coronavirus) at hand" and Logan County Clerk Theresa Moore said turnout "seems to be pretty decent for a primary."