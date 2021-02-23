UPDATED: Today is the Bloomington Ward 7 primary. Here's the current turnout.

BLOOMINGTON — About 4% of all registered voters in Bloomington's Ward 7 have cast ballots in Tuesday's primary, which will determine the two candidates who will move on to the April 6 consolidated election.
As of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, city election authorities had collected 179 ballots — 90 were cast in-person at a polling place, 35 were returned mail-in ballots, 33 were early voting ballots and 21 were ballots completed by residents of nursing homes.
Votes cast in-person and through early and mail-in voting will be counted after polls close Tuesday. Updated election results will be available on pantagraph.com.
The candidates are Mollie Ward, Kelby Cumpston, June Peterson-Middlebrooks, Daniel Freburg and Coretta Jackson.
Polls opened at 6 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. Only residents of Ward 7 can vote in the primary.
Ward 7 covers an area north of Washington Street, stretching west of the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University to the Interstate 74/Illinois 9 interchange.
It is home to voting precincts 4, 5, 7 and 41, and hosts just over 4,000 registered voters.
Residents can find their voting precinct by entering their address at tinyurl.com/3376pkxx.
Voters who belong to precincts 4 and 41 vote at the Hansen Student Center at Illinois Wesleyan University, 300 E. Beecher St. Voters who belong to precincts 5 and 7 vote at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, 801 W. Market St.
Of the 90 ballots submitted in-person Tuesday, 64 were cast at the IWU location, while 26 were cast at the church location.
Tim Mitchell, executive director of the Bloomington Board of Election Commissioners, said poll workers had not reported any issues with voting technology and that turnout was light.
"It's moving slow, very very slow," Mitchell said.
Election judges are expecting a surge in voters in the evening, when their workdays end.
Ward, who was working as a poll-watcher at the IWU location, said casting a vote in-person while running to retain her seat on the council was "pretty exciting" and also "humbling and kind of sobering."
She added that running for office as a woman in Ward 7 is "meaningful to me" and that "people sacrificed a lot to make that happen."
Asked if she thought her incumbency carried an advantage, Ward said she was hopeful it would, but that she wasn't betting on it.
"I don't know how to gauge that, I think there are lots of factors that go into that," Ward said. "I'm not going to make predictions about whether the incumbency makes that huge a difference. I'm hopeful, I hope it makes a difference, but I think that even more so I want people to pay attention to the issues and judge each one of us on the issues and what we have to offer."
This story will be updated.
Photos: Voters in Bloomington's Ward 7 primary take to the polls
Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert